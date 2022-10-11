Doctor Who's Jodie Whittaker "still crying" over emotional goodbye

Her final episode, Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor , is set to air later this month, but Whittaker finished shooting it in October last year. Still, 12 months of preparing for the moment she would hand over the mantle coattails doesn't make it any easier, it would seem.

The end of Jodie Whittaker's tenure in the TARDIS is fast approaching, and she's not okay about it.

Speaking on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show this morning (Tuesday 11th October), Whittaker opened up about how she's feeling now that her time as Thirteen is officially coming to an end.

"Well, you know what, it's been such an emotional rollercoaster," Whittaker said. "I finished filming this episode in October last year, so I've had a whole year to get my head round leaving, and I'm still not there."

She added: "I'm still crying about it, I'm still clinging on to the coattail, reluctantly handing over the shoes. I've still got a couple of weeks to just, you know, enjoy the moment.

"I think it's a celebration of it, because you're so emotional, it was amazing. But it's only a good thing to end something and be reef with it because it was such a wonderful experience."

Whittaker's upcoming swan song marks the BBC's centenary, with many guest appearances – and a few surprises – planned to celebrate ahead of Ncuti Gatwa taking over next year.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.