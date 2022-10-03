The Sex Education star was announced as the next lead of the sci-fi drama back in May, but the news was soon followed by the shock reveal that David Tennant and Catherine Tate would also be heading back into the TARDIS.

David Tennant has addressed his imminent return to the world of Doctor Who , hinting that his involvement in the 60th anniversary specials won't detract from the tenure of the incoming Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa .

Though much anticipated, some have expressed concern that the return of the fan favourites could detract attention from the arrival of Gatwa's Doctor, thus threatening the promised rebirth of the series.

However, Tennant has clarified in no uncertain terms that the future of Doctor Who lies with Ncuti.

“Ncuti Gatwa will be the next Doctor Who and that’s about as much as I am prepared to say," he told The Times in a brand new interview.

Earlier this year, returning showrunner Russell T Davies had plenty of fun stoking up fans' wildest theories, writing this intriguing passage for Doctor Who Magazine:

"A mysteriously forgotten excursion for the TARDIS in between Planet of the Ood and Sontaran Strategem? Or maybe a multiverse thing, they’re all the rage these days. Maybe this is the Doctor and Donna from Universe 557, all set to collide with our own.

"Then again, maybe, just maybe, this return is so impossible that it’s actually an intricate illusion created by an old enemy of the Doctor’s. Or maybe an old enemy of Donna’s. Nerys! Of course, I wouldn’t give that away in the pages of DWM, would I? But then again. This magazine is the first place I ever revealed the name of Billie Piper’s Rose (in issue 340).

"So read carefully. There are truths in here."

David Tennant and Catherine Tate are set to return to Doctor Who to mark the show's 60th anniversary Alistair Heap/BBC STUDIOS

For now, the exact nature of Tennant's return is still up for speculation, but a commonly touted theory suggests it has something to do with the mystery character to be played by Neil Patrick Harris.

