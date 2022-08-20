Doctor Who Centenary Special to 'pay tribute' to past Doctors

The Mirror has reported that Jodie Whittaker's swan-song episode will see her wearing "many items worn in the TARDIS over the past six decades", including the Second Doctor's checked trousers, the Fourth Doctor's scarf, the fifth doctor's celery, the Seventh Doctor's question mark jumper and the Tenth Doctor's tie.

Next year may be Doctor Who's 60th Anniversary , but it seems that fans will be getting an early celebration of the long-running sci-fi show's past in this year's upcoming Centenary Special .

A source reportedly told The Mirror that "getting Jodie - and some others - to wear some of the best-loved items from the Doctors’ wardrobes over the decades, seems a fitting and perfect way to mark the BBC’s 100 year anniversary."

The BBC declined to comment when approached by RadioTimes.com.

The past doctors as seen in The Day of the Doctor BBC

The Mirror has also reported that the special will feature "a host of cameo appearances" by former friends and companions, to go alongside the already announced Janet Fielding and Sophie Aldred, reprising their roles as Tegan and Ace respectively.

This will reportedly play out in the form of a party arranged by Bradley Walsh's character Graham O'Brien, who The Mirror say is also returning for the special.

The Centenary Special will not only act as the end of Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall's era of the show but will also form part of the BBC's own celebration, marking 100 years of the broadcasting service.

Confirmed appearances in the special already include Sacha Dhawan's Master, the Daleks, the Cybermen, Jacob Anderson's Vinder and Jemma Redgrave's Kate Stewart.

This follows David Tennant saying last weekend that he has already filmed with "many other people" than those who have been announced for next year's 60th Anniversary, suggesting we're in for a number of surprise appearances over the next couple of years.

