BBC adds classics including The Young Ones to iPlayer for centenary

In total, there will be more than 1,000 box sets available to stream on the service during the centenary year, including documentaries, sitcoms and dramas, both old and new.

BBC iPlayer is adding several beloved shows from years gone by to mark the 100th anniversary of the BBC, it was announced today.

Among the legacy titles joining the line-up for this celebration are classic comedies The Young Ones, 2point4 Children and Blackadder, which entertained viewers during their initial broadcast in the 1980s and '90s.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

In addition, more recent sitcoms such as Mum, starring Lesley Manville, and Rev, featuring Tom Hollander and Academy Award winner Olivia Colman, will also be made available to stream once again.

Those craving some more dramatic viewing material can expect to see BAFTA-winning drama Clocking Off and detective series New Tricks return to the service, which is included as part of the licence fee.

Olivia Colman and Tom Hollander in Rev. BBC / BritBox

Dan McGolpin, Director of BBC iPlayer and Channels, said: "There’s no better time than during the BBC’s centenary year to discover a classic BBC series that you’ve never seen before or to watch one of your favourites again.

"From comedy series that re-wrote the rules, such as The Young Ones or The Royle Family, through to ground-breaking comic drama for 2022 like This Is Going to Hurt, there’s something for everyone on BBC iPlayer."

Head to BBC iPlayer to see the full list of boxsets currently available. Check out more of our Drama and Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.