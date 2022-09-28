RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal a first-look at the murderous villain behind BBC Three's upcoming slasher comedy Wreck , teasing the creepy raincoat-wearing Quacky.

We've had Scream's Ghostface, Friday the 13th's Jason Voorhees and Halloween's Michael Myers - but now, there's a new masked killer on the scene and it's... a duck.

The upcoming series, which stars Doctor Who: Flux's Thaddea Graham and Ladhood's Oscar Kennedy, follows Jamie (Kennedy) who joins The Sancramentum cruise ship in search of his missing sister, only to discover that the crew are being picked off one by one by a killer duck.

Quacky in Wreck. BBC

"Jamie is initiated into cruise life and gets a crash course on the tribes within the staff: the theatre kids, the mafias and the low-paid workers," BBC Three teases.

"For this overworked and underpaid crew, life below deck can be an odyssey of partying and excess… and they remain oblivious to the bloodthirsty murders taking place on board," it continues. "Jamie is forced to turn detective and uncover the sinister truth."

With Noughts + Crosses star Jack Rowan (Danny), I May Destroy You's Harriet Webb (Karen) and The Window's Jodie Tyack (Pippa) rounding out the cast amongst a number of newcomers, the six-parter is the first BBC series from emerging talent Ryan J Brown.

The cast of Wreck. BBC

The comedy horror was commissioned back in March 2021, with Brown saying that he was "incredibly excited" to start working on the project.

"In Wreck, the kills are brutal, the laughs are loud, and the heartfelt moments land with real candour," he said, adding that he drew inspiration from Scream's "savvy teen sharpness", The Shining's "unsettling atmosphere" and the "strange upstairs, downstairs mythology of Cabin in the Woods".

More like this

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Wreck begins on Sunday, 9th October at 10pm on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.