BBC Three announces comedy horror series Wrecked and seven other new commissions
The commissions also include Rules of the Game, a four-part thriller starring Maxine Peake, and a new police drama called Blue Lights.
BBC Three has announced a raft of brand new drama commissions, including an intriguing comedy horror series titled Wrecked.
Written by emerging talent Ryan J. Brown, the series is described by the BBC as “a tense thriller, mixing comedy with a slice of slasher, set aboard a mega cruise ship” and will begin filming in Northern Ireland later in the year.
It follows Jamie – a 19-year-old recruit who joins the ship’s crew to search for his missing sister – as he adjusts to life on the unsettling luxury liner.
He soon discovers the overworked crew remains unaware of a number of bloodthirsty murders being committed above deck, and so he turns detective to get to the root of what is happening on the ship.
Brown said he was “incredibly excited” to get started on the project, adding, “In Wrecked, the kills are brutal, the laughs are loud, and the heartfelt moments land with real candour.
“I wanted to create a piece of genre entertainment that had the savvy teen sharpness of Scream, the unsettling atmosphere of The Shining and the strange upstairs, downstairs mythology of Cabin in the Woods.”
He continued, “At its core, Wrecked is a tense coming-of-age story about a lost, gay kid from Sheffield propelled into uncharted waters of escalating paranoia and self-discovery.”