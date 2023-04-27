As was first confirmed in the latest issue of Doctor Who Magazine , actors Sophie Ablett and Millie Kent have been cast in the series, to play currently unknown roles.

As filming on Doctor Who season 14 continues on apace, two brand new cast members have been announced as joining the show for its latest run.

Ablett has previously had roles in TV series Doctors and Taboo, as well as in the 2021 film A Brixton Tale. Meanwhile, Kent appeared in the second season of The Split, and will also appear in upcoming films Saltburn and The Shepherd.

Ablett and Kent will be joining stars Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson in the new season, as well as confirmed recurring actors and guest stars including Jemma Redgrave, Aneurin Barnard and Anita Dobson.

It was recently confirmed that the new season will see a major shake-up for the Doctor, as Gatwa's Fourteenth incarnation is set to not have one costume throughout the upcoming season as has previously been the case, but will instead wear something different in each episode.

Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday and Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor in Doctor Who. BBC/Bad Wolf/Disney

Other big news revealed recently has included the return of composer Murray Gold, who previously left the show in 2018 after serving for 13 years.

Gold said of his return: "I’m so happy to be invited back for another joyful ride in the TARDIS. I didn’t think twice. Working with Russell and his team is just a pleasure."

Meanwhile, Amy Pond star Karen Gillan recently spoke with RadioTimes.com about her potential return to the show, saying: "It's always nice when people appreciate anything that you've done. But no, it's cool to see that people are still intrigued by Amy Pond and whether she could return."

She then teased: "Maybe, maybe not – I don't know!"

