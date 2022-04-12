The 90-second audio clip features Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor, warning listeners that an "end-of-the-world type danger" is coming to Earth and appears to be erasing herself and all her companions.

BBC Sounds has released a new trailer for Doctor Who: Redacted – an audio drama spin-off from the BBC One show, with Jodie Whittaker reprising her role as The Doctor.

"Can you hear me? Planet Earth – is this getting through? Something is coming. Something is coming for you. My name is the Doctor," she says. "You might not remember me but I remember you. I need you to listen to me. You're in danger."

Jodie Whittaker will star in Doctor Who: Redacted

The Doctor continues: "Normally I'd drop right in to help you with that but something's stopping me from getting through. I don't know much yet, I'm still figuring it out, but you're forgetting me. You're forgetting us – me and my friends, and everyone who's ever helped me. It's like they're disappearing.

"No, worse than that. They're being erased from existence. Redacted from reality and if you're listening to this and know who I am, then it's coming for you too so please listen.

"I know it's weird, I know it's scary, I know it seems impossible but sometimes you have to step up and do the weird, scary, impossible thing because someone has to. Remember me. Remember the Doctor."

You can listen to the full trailer on the BBC Sounds website.

The 10-part series follows Cleo (Charlie Craggs), Abby (The One's Lois Chimimba) and Shawna (Grange Hill's Holly Quin-Ankrah) – three best friends making a conspiracy podcast together who stumble upon The Doctor's TARDIS.

Doctor Who: Redacted, from writer Juno Dawson, also features the voices of Doctor Who stars Jemma Redgrave (Kate Stewart), Ingrid Oliver (Petronella Osgood) and Anjli Mohindra (The Sarah Jane Adventures' Rani Chandra) as well as the likes of This Is Going to Hurt's Ambika Mod, Smack the Pony's Doon Mackichan, Ken Cheng, Alasdair Beckett-King, Kieran Hodgson and Jacob Hawley.

Doctor Who: Redacted begins on BBC Sounds on Sunday 17th April. Meanwhile, Doctor Who: Legend of the Sea Devils comes to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday 17th April.

