Featured in this month's edition of Doctor Who Magazine is an excerpt from the script that didn't make the final cut, between the Doctor (David Tennant), Donna (Catherine Tate) and Mel (Bonnie Langford) – and it includes a notable mention of the Rani.

The Rani, who was first introduced in 1985's The Mark of the Rani, was portrayed on screen by Kate O'Mara and later voiced by Siobhan Redmond for Big Finish audio dramas.

She is a nemesis of the Doctor and is a renegade Time Lord, who experiments on other species, including humans.

In the scene, with the Fourteenth Doctor's hands glowing, Donna asks Mel: "Have you seen this before?"

Mel responds: "No, I missed it, I was unconscious," going on to clarify to an inquisitive Donna: "Well, the TARDIS was attacked, by the Rani, she was this evil Time Lady, although not evil, more like amoral, and she dragged the TARDIS down to this planet called Lakertya-."

The Doctor interrupts and the focus is back on him again.

Even though the moment didn't make the finished episode, this script detail is bound to fuel fan speculation that the Rani could return in future episodes.

There are currently lots of theories about the identity of Ruby Sunday's birth mother, while Anita Dobson's mysterious Mrs Flood is also keeping secrets.

Plus, eagle-eyed viewers have spotted actress Susan Twist in two recent episodes and suspect there could be more to come involving her.

And that's before we get into the unidentified figure who picked up the gold tooth that trapped the Master in The Giggle, or the Meep's boss, or even The One Who Waits.

Could the Rani be involved along the way? We'll just have to wait and see.

