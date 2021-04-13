Accessibility Links

  Doctor Who fans celebrate Peter Davison on 70th birthday

Doctor Who fans celebrate Peter Davison on 70th birthday

Fans and Doctor Who co-stars took to Twitter to wish Davison a happy 70th birthday.

Peter Davison plays Matthew Wells in Vera

Published:

Fans of Doctor Who have taken to social media to wish Fifth Doctor Peter Davison a happy birthday.

The actor, who played the Time Lord from 1981 to 1984, turns 70 today and to celebrate, Doctor Who fans and colleagues have shared pictures, anecdotes and tributes on Twitter.

There was even a birthday tweet from the seventh incarnation of the Doctor. Sylvester McCoy wrote to wish Davison an “especially happy” day.

McCoy recently told Radio Times who he thinks should take over as the new Doctor, following rumours that Jodie Whittaker would be exiting the series after the upcoming thirteenth season.

Writer Matthew Sweet also celebrated Davison by posting a picture of his classic Black Orchid cricket match, restaged for season 19’s rerelease on Blu-Ray.

Torchwood star Tom Price called Davison “MY doctor” and revealed the actor helped him get together with his wife.

One fan explained how Davison inspired him to start writing, tweeting: “Happy birthday to my Doctor Who, from the era that inspired me to write for the very first time.”

Another fan took the star’s birthday as a chance to reveal that they had met him, after receiving a letter from Davison 26 years earlier.

As other tweets showed, Davison’s classic Doctor episodes were many fans’ first introduction to the series.

“Five was my first Classic Doctor when I watched The Five Doctors when I was 7 years old,” tweeted one fan. “I loved every second of it, and he will always hold a special corner of my heart”.

“A whoniversal sized happy birthday to the 5th doctor himself,” posted another. “One of my first Doctors that helped cement my love for the show early on [sic]”.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer and Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix. You can also visit our TV Guide or our dedicated Sci-Fi hub for the latest news. 

