Doctor Who fans celebrate Peter Davison on 70th birthday

Fans of Doctor Who have taken to social media to wish Fifth Doctor Peter Davison a happy birthday.

The actor, who played the Time Lord from 1981 to 1984, turns 70 today and to celebrate, Doctor Who fans and colleagues have shared pictures, anecdotes and tributes on Twitter.

There was even a birthday tweet from the seventh incarnation of the Doctor. Sylvester McCoy wrote to wish Davison an “especially happy” day.

Wishing Peter Davison an especially happy day today ! #70 — Sylvester McCoy (@4SylvesterMcCoy) April 13, 2021

McCoy recently told Radio Times who he thinks should take over as the new Doctor, following rumours that Jodie Whittaker would be exiting the series after the upcoming thirteenth season.

Writer Matthew Sweet also celebrated Davison by posting a picture of his classic Black Orchid cricket match, restaged for season 19’s rerelease on Blu-Ray.

Happy birthday to the magnificent Peter Davison. 70 not out. Took this when we restaged his Black Orchid cricket match for the Season 19 Blu-Ray. With his Guyanese dad and these batting pads, surely he would’ve been CLR James’s favourite Dr Who? pic.twitter.com/FW0i0Rnzj6 — Matthew Sweet (@DrMatthewSweet) April 13, 2021

Torchwood star Tom Price called Davison “MY doctor” and revealed the actor helped him get together with his wife.

So, not only was Peter Davison MY doctor, he was also the lead in my first big professional job - the fabulous Rigor Mortis on Radio 4. I have never seen anyone nail dialogue with such precision and flair. He's one of the best. Oh, and he helped me get together with my wife. — Tom Price (@pricetom) April 13, 2021

One fan explained how Davison inspired him to start writing, tweeting: “Happy birthday to my Doctor Who, from the era that inspired me to write for the very first time.”

Peter Davison! 70 today? Surely that’s not possible! Happy birthday to my Doctor Who, from the era that inspired me to write for the very first time. A delight to have worked with Peter a couple of times over the years, including last year’s Wicked Sisters, with @Lou_Jameson pic.twitter.com/SOVnsOJGLo — Mark Wright - Space Wizard (@mwrightwriter) April 13, 2021

Another fan took the star’s birthday as a chance to reveal that they had met him, after receiving a letter from Davison 26 years earlier.

Happy Birthday Peter Davison! He generously typed me a letter when I was a kid, telling me everything he was up to at the time. He was equally as generous with his time when I finally met him 26 years later. Lovely chap! pic.twitter.com/8cwqOl5aFg — Uncle Beard 🐻 🌈 (@UncleBeard1978) April 13, 2021

As other tweets showed, Davison’s classic Doctor episodes were many fans’ first introduction to the series.

“Five was my first Classic Doctor when I watched The Five Doctors when I was 7 years old,” tweeted one fan. “I loved every second of it, and he will always hold a special corner of my heart”.

Happy Birthday Peter Davison!!

Five was my first Classic Doctor when I watched The Five Doctors when I was 7 years old. I loved every second of it, and he will always hold a special corner of my heart pic.twitter.com/nQcfMH0zqB — Zeta (@Zeta_Audio) April 13, 2021

“A whoniversal sized happy birthday to the 5th doctor himself,” posted another. “One of my first Doctors that helped cement my love for the show early on [sic]”.

A whoniversal sized happy birthday to the 5th doctor himself Mr Peter Davison, one of my first Doctors that helped sement my love for the show early on, got to meet him back in 2001 at a convention & he was all kinds of lovely. Wishing him the best of birthdays. #doctorwho pic.twitter.com/4kDdzTgj5B — 𝕁 𝕀 𝕄 💫 (@TheTimelessJim) April 13, 2021

