Doctor Who’s Sylvester McCoy on who should take over as the new Doctor

The BBC is yet to confirm the rumours that Jodie Whittaker will be leaving Doctor Who after the upcoming thirteenth series. Nonetheless, many viewers have begun speculating on who could take over if Whittaker does indeed exit, including the Seventh Doctor himself, Sylvester McCoy.

In an interview with Amy Raphael for this week’s issue of Radio Times, McCoy revealed his views on the selection process, saying: “I’m always surprised by who they pick. It has to be someone with lots of character. It can’t be someone bland and beautiful, rather handsome and characterful.”

Vworp your way to a whole galaxy of Doctor Who content

One previous regeneration in particular surprised McCoy, but ended up proving to be “the perfect Doctor Who.”

“I was surprised when they got Matt Smith,” McCoy admitted. “He looked about 12, and yet he was brilliant! One minute he looks 12, the next he looks 125. He has the perfect Doctor Who face. So, a surprise. A person of colour would be great.”

Though the Seventh Doctor didn’t give any names, others have been more specific with their casting suggestions. Torchwood star John Barrowman, for example, told Lorraine Kelly he thought It’s A Sin star Olly Alexander would be a “wonderful” successor to Jodie Whittaker.

Read the full interview with Sylvester McCoy in this week's Radio Times, on sale tomorrow.