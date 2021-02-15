Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Sci-fi
  4. Doctor Who’s Sylvester McCoy on who should take over as the new Doctor

Doctor Who’s Sylvester McCoy on who should take over as the new Doctor

Who could take over from Jodie Whittaker? The Seventh Doctor has some thoughts.

Doctor Who – season 24 (Sylvester McCoy)

Published:

The BBC is yet to confirm the rumours that Jodie Whittaker will be leaving Doctor Who after the upcoming thirteenth series. Nonetheless, many viewers have begun speculating on who could take over if Whittaker does indeed exit, including the Seventh Doctor himself, Sylvester McCoy.

Advertisement

In an interview with Amy Raphael for this week’s issue of Radio Times, McCoy revealed his views on the selection process, saying: “I’m always surprised by who they pick. It has to be someone with lots of character. It can’t be someone bland and beautiful, rather handsome and characterful.”

One previous regeneration in particular surprised McCoy, but ended up proving to be “the perfect Doctor Who.”

“I was surprised when they got Matt Smith,” McCoy admitted. “He looked about 12, and yet he was brilliant! One minute he looks 12, the next he looks 125. He has the perfect Doctor Who face. So, a surprise. A person of colour would be great.”

Though the Seventh Doctor didn’t give any names, others have been more specific with their casting suggestions. Torchwood star John Barrowman, for example, told Lorraine Kelly he thought It’s A Sin star Olly Alexander would be a “wonderful” successor to Jodie Whittaker.

Advertisement

Read the full interview with Sylvester McCoy in this week’s Radio Times, on sale tomorrow. Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer and Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.

Tags

All about Doctor Who

Doctor Who – season 24 (Sylvester McCoy)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!
Viners Organic 6pc Knife Block Set + Set of 5 Utensils, Bundle of 11pcs

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get a utensil bundle for the special price of £44.99

Upgrade your kitchen with quality equipment with this exclusive deal

You might like

Sylvester McCoy as the Seventh Doctor (BBC, HF)

Sylvester McCoy reveals his one criticism of Doctor Who’s modern era

Sylvester McCoy as the Seventh Doctor (BBC, HF)

Doctor Who: The Collection to release season 24 starring Sylvester McCoy on Blu-ray

Jodie Whittaker Doctor Who

Jodie Whittaker says big question about regeneration could be addressed in Doctor Who’s Christmas special

Alex Kingston as River Song in Doctor Who (BBC, HF)

Alex Kingston would love to appear in on-screen Doctor Who episode with John Barrowman