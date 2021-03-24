Doctor Who classic seasons get new Blu-ray release after original run sells out

In exciting news for Doctor Who collectors, BBC Studios has announced that a range of standard packaging releases will be added to its Doctor Who: The Collection series. Seasons 12 and 19 – both of which had mostly sold out in their original format – will be the first to join the collection on Monday 31st May and are already available for pre-order for £51.05 from retailers including Zavvi, HMV and Amazon.

First broadcast between December 1974 and May 1975, season 12 marked the start of Tom Baker’s legendary stint in the TARDIS, with five stories told across 20 episodes and companions including Sarah Jane Smith (Elisabeth Sladen) and Harry Sullivan (Ian Marter).

Season 19, meanwhile, originally aired in 1982 and introduced fans to Peter Davison as the fifth Doctor, along with companions Tegan (Janet Fielding), Nyssa (Sarah Sutton) and Adric (Matthew Waterhouse).

In seven stories across 26 episodes, the Doctor faces off against various foes including The Master, the Mara, the Terileptils, the Plasmatons, Monarch and the revamped Cybermen.

The collection, which offers fans the opportunity to build their own home archive of classic content, has already gone down a treat with Whovians in the Limited Edition format and the new standard packaging will give fans a second chance to fill the gaps in their collection.