"David [Tennant, Tenth Doctor] used to live in Crouch End, near me," Capaldi revealed. "Matt [Smith, Eleventh Doctor] lives around here. Jodie [Whittaker, Thirteenth Doctor] is nearby, Christopher [Eccleston, Ninth Doctor] too, I think.

"You do run into each other. You have a laugh, a gossip, you share. There aren’t a lot of people who have been in that role in the centre of that storm."

He continued: "Most people think the job is being on the TARDIS and running around with Daleks. Which it is. That’s the fun part. But there’s a lot of other stuff you have to do, too.

"You’re kind of the face of the brand and the brand is very big. You can’t be the cynical melancholic I naturally am. You have to pretend to be a version of yourself that’s far more amenable."

Asked whether it's a bit like being the queen, Capaldi said: "Kind of. You embody, for a time, this folk hero, this icon. I was able to comfort people in a way that would be beyond the powers of Peter. You could walk into a room and people gasped with delight. It doesn’t happen any more."

Capaldi previously weighed in on Ncuti Gatwa's casting as the Fifteenth Doctor, saying that he's a "brilliant choice" for the role.

Asked what he thought Gatwa would bring to the character, he said: "Oh, energy and humour and wit - and fun, you know, as well as depth.

"You know, Doctor Who is a great part. You can't lose with it. It's a joy to play. And I think he'll just really grab it with both hands and get on with it."

Capaldi also explained recently why he never sees himself returning to the role for future appearances, as David Tennant did in last year's 60th anniversary specials.

He said: "I like the idea that my Doctor is still out there. He's not available to come and be on TV. The real Doctor is not on TV, the real Doctor is out there."

