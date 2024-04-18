All three books will be released in both hardback and audiobook versions and are set to be standalone adventures, sure to bring further new hurdles, villains and settings for the Time Lord and his companion.

So what are the three new stories about? Well, Ruby Red – written by illustrator and writer Georgia Cook – is set in April 1242 and follows the Doctor and Ruby as they answer a distress call sent from medieval Russia.

"The signal's sender? Ranavere, an alien girl forced to take part in a barbaric conflict between the armies of Estonia and Novgorod on the frozen surface of Lake Peipus," the synopsis reads.

It continues: "Ranavere wants to escape, but her distress call has summoned her warmongering sisters, intent on preserving family tradition whatever the cost. And as human battle begins, the Doctor and Ruby must face a more devastating threat – a monstrous entity with plans of conquest, growing stronger beneath the icy lake..."

Released on 27th June 2024 is second novel Doctor Who: Caged by Una McCormack, which asks the questions: "Are aliens ever abducted by aliens? And if they were, would anyone believe their story?"

As per the synopsis for Caged: "When the Doctor and Ruby arrive on Cavia, they meet a gentle local who is certain that she has been taken for study by creatures from the stars.

"The Doctor is concerned to find mysterious meteors appearing in the sky, while strange robotic creatures crowd the forests, watching everything and waiting for…what? Who is interested in Cavia, and why?

"What is the sinister truth of the abductions? The Doctor and Ruby must discover the secrets of this mysterious world – and those who would seek to destroy it."

And completing the trio of novels is the third and final one, Doctor Who: Eden Rebellion, which has been penned by Abi Falase and launches on 24th November 2024.

The book introduces us to the planet of Yewa, where the Gardens of Kubuntu are a pocket of peace in the universe – until the Doctor and Ruby arrive, of course.

"Ancient rivalries between Yewa and its more prosperous sister world of Bia are being stirred by forces unknown, threatening to plunge its people into anarchy," the synopsis reads.

"With Ruby swept up in the fire of the Yewan rebellion, the Doctor finds dark secrets buried deep in the planet’s ancient history – and his hopes for a lasting peace hanging by a thread. For sinister guardians stalk the Gardens of Kubuntu, while an implacable enemy plots in the shadows – and in plain sight."

