However, Gatwa never got to take on some of the character's most iconic opponents, including the Cybermen, the Master and, most notably, the Daleks.

Gatwa had previously said that he would be "so angry" if he never got to face them, adding: "What on earth would be the point of me being Doctor Who without facing a Dalek!"

While his wish to take them on never came true, it turns out he did appear in an episode which featured a Dalek - in a roundabout way.

It was revealed in a behind-the-scenes video that a Dalek did appear on set for The Reality War, and that it moved past Steph De Whalley's Anita to set up a sequence where she opens a door to see a clip from 1972 episode Day of the Daleks.

Pillai explained why the Dalek was used to set up this cut to archive footage, saying: "One of the greatest things ever is to work with a Dalek. Russell [T Davies, showrunner] had written, 'Anita opens a door and finds herself seeing Jon Pertwee in The Day of the Daleks from 1972.'

"So we have a little flashback and I said, 'Well, can we maybe have a Dalek in the foreground to tie it all together?' And everyone said yes. That’s it, that’s my one experience with a Dalek, but it’s a childhood dream come true."

De Whalley also said she was "full of joy" at getting to see an "actual Dalek", having not found out she would be doing so until getting to set that day.

Gatwa now joins Paul McGann as the only lead actors to have played the Doctor who never battled a Dalek on screen.

Both have appeared in episodes featuring the monsters (The Reality War and The Power of the Doctor respectively), but McGann still outdoes Gatwa on the Dalek front, as he has faced off against them numerous times in audio dramas.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer in the UK and on Disney+ outside of the UK.

