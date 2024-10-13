Doctor Who's Paul McGann "waited for a phone call" when series returned with Christopher Eccleston
Speaking with Doctor Who Magazine, McGann revealed he's never met or spoken to current showrunner Russell T Davies.
It's nearly been 20 years since Russell T Davies revived Doctor Who with Christopher Eccleston playing the Ninth Doctor, in a brand new season which itself came nine years after Paul McGann played the Eighth Doctor in the 1996 TV movie.
Since that time, Davies has both left the show and returned, and is now back in charge of the series in its new era.
McGann has also returned to the franchise, frequently as part of Big Finish audio adventures and a couple of times on screen, in the eras run by Steven Moffat and Chris Chibnall.
In spite of this, McGann has now revealed that he's actually never met or spoken to Davies at all, and that when the show was first revived in 2005, he was waiting by the phone for a call asking him to appear on the series for a day.
This revelation came in the latest issue of Doctor Who Magazine, in which his Big Finish co-star India Fisher said in a conversation with McGann: "I remember getting an email from [showrunner] Russell T Davies saying, 'Thank you so much. If it hadn’t been for Charley, then Rose Tyler would never have been created.'
More like this
"And I was like, 'That’s lovely. Do you want to cast me, then?'"
McGann responded: "Well, at least you had an email. That’s more contact than I’ve ever had with him!"
Read more:
- Doctor Who's lost Cybermen origin story with Peter Davison revived
- Tom Baker reunites with iconic companion in unseen pic for new Doctor Who story
He went on to say: "Never met him, never spoken to him, never had an email. I mean, I admire him greatly, but no. I’ve never met him."
Speaking about his initial reaction to the news of the show's 2005 revival, he said: "Yeah. So, I thought to myself, 'OK. No one has called me yet, but maybe the phone will ring and they’ll ask me to come and do a day on this thing.' But no!" he laughed.
"That’s proper 'sad actor', isn’t it? When actors aren’t working, they sit in a room, looking out of a window, waiting for the phone to ring. And that was me for all those years. And the phone didn’t ring!"
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
McGann previously revealed he wanted to return to the show on TV, saying: "I was recently in one of the Jodie Whittaker episodes (The Power of the Doctor). That's the only time that the Eighth Doctor got on to the telly. So it gave me a little taste for it. I wouldn't mind doing some more."
Late last year, it was reported that a spin-off series focusing on McGann was indeed in the works - however, unless McGann isn't being entirely honest about his level of contact with Davies, it seems this may not in fact be the case.
The latest issue of Doctor Who Magazine is available to order now.
Doctor Who will return at Christmas on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.
Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.