Set to be released as part of Big Finish's Doctor Who – The Lost Stories series, Genesis of the Cybermen will reveal the origins of this particular villain of the Doctor's.

This new tale actually comes from one of the original creators of the Cybermen, writer Gerry Davis who – along with Kit Pedler – came up with the idea of the fictional race of cyborgs and went on to write several of their TV stories.

While the Cybermen have certainly featured on screen throughout the years, their origins have never been revealed in the TV series.

Davis did pitch an origin story back in the '80s but it never made it to screen after being rejected, so we can thank our lucky stars that it's now being adapted as an audio drama by David K Barnes.

According to the synopsis for Genesis of the Cybermen: "A King lies dying in his castle.

"His eldest son Prince Sylvan is an artist with no desire to inherit a kingdom, while Prince Dega toils in his laboratory, dedicated to saving their dying people from extinction. They will all burn unless he succeeds.

"When the TARDIS arrives, its crew believe they can help. But this planet is Mondas. And this is the Genesis of the Cybermen..."

As well as Davison reprising his role as the Fifth Doctor, he will be joined this time round by Janet Fielding, Sarah Sutton and Matthew Waterhouse as his companions Tegan, Nyssa, and Adric, while Nicholas Briggs will voice the Cybermen.

On the announcement of the new audio drama, producer and director David O’Mahony said: "The Cybermen have been one of the Doctor’s greatest opponents throughout the ages. They are brutal, uncaring and dedicatedly vicious.

"Gerry Davis's ideas about their origin never made it onto TV, so it’s a total pleasure to bring this story to life with Peter Davison’s Doctor. Setting it pre-Earthshock gives it the feel of a brilliant prequel to the impending Cybermen stories that we know and love."

Doctor Who – The Lost Stories: Genesis of the Cybermen is now available to pre-order exclusively from the Big Finish website.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.