But what was his favourite era of the sci-fi series? Connor said: "I will often re-watch the David Tennant years. I like Matt Smith as well, so I will often like go into that as well. But yeah, it's the David Tennant era for me."

Much has been said of the upcoming third season of Heartstopper, with much of the focus being on the slightly more "mature" themes of the new season as the series begins to tackle sex.

Heartstopper season 3. Netflix

Speaking about the exploration of sex in Heartstopper's third season, series creator Alice Oseman also said on the podcast episode: "I think like there's already so much chatter about the fact that Heartstopper has sex in it now.

"Like everyone's so kind of scandalised. But I think it is exactly what you're saying – it's really helpful for young people, first of all, to see a couple who don't immediately rush into having sex.

"I think teenagers today have so much pressure on them to have sex as early as possible, it feels like everyone's doing it. All your friends are saying you should be doing it. The internet's saying you should be doing it, lots of teen media is saying that you should be doing it."



Oseman added: "But Heartstopper, it takes a little bit longer for Nick and Charlie and I think that's a really nice alternative vision for young people. The storyline about sex in season 3 is very focused on the emotional side of it."

With the trailer for the new instalment having dropped earlier this month, it gave fans their first look at what can be expected in the new episodes.

The official synopsis for season 3 reads: "Charlie would like to tell Nick that he loves him. Nick also has something important to say to Charlie. As the summer holiday ends and the months race on, the friends begin to realise that the school year will come with both its joys and its challenges.

"As they learn more about each other and their relationships, plan social events and parties and start thinking about university choices, everyone must learn to lean on those they love when life doesn't go to plan."

As well as all of the beloved main cast reprising their roles in season 3, it's also been confirmed that Hayley Atwell (Avengers: Endgame) will star as Nick's aunt Diane, Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey will play Instagram-famous classicist Jack Maddox, and Eddie Marsan (Back to Black) has been cast as Charlie's therapist, Geoff.

You can listen to the Radio Times Podcast now.

Heartstopper season 3 will arrive on Netflix on Thursday October 3rd. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

