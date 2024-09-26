The first instalment in the Icons series, written by Sophie McKenzie, features the Thirteenth Doctor (played on-screen by Jodie Whittaker) and is titled Doctor Who: Frida Kahlo and the Skull Children. It's set for release on 24th October.

The second, written by LD Lapinski, is Doctor Who: Charles Darwin and the Silurian Survival. It's all about the Tenth Doctor's (played on screen by David Tennant) encounter with the naturalist and will be released on 21st November.

Whittaker and Tennant grace the covers of the new stories, with an announcement from the official Doctor Who social media accounts reading: "Introducing the new Icons Series of #DoctorWho books Embark on a thrilling journey through time with these stories that celebrate the Doctor’s encounters with legendary figures from the past!"

Both books are now available for pre-order.

Tennant and Whittaker most recently reunited on BBC Radio 2, with the pair reminiscing on sharing the screen in Whittaker's final episode, The Power of the Doctor. The episode saw Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor regenerate into Tennant's Fourteenth ahead of his return for the 60th anniversary specials last year.

"It was a moment!" Whittaker declared. "It was a very well kept secret."

Tennant added: "I've still got a recording of the phone call where I phoned Jodie to tell her that she was going to regenerate into me. I can't play that at this time in the morning!"

"What the... fill in the blank," Whittaker teased.

Elsewhere, Whittaker has returned to Doctor Who in audio form for a new series of Big Finish adventures with co-star Mandip Gill, who played companion Yasmin Khan.

Doctor Who's new Icons series is available to pre-order now. Doctor Who will return at Christmas with previous episodes available to stream in full on BBC iPlayer.

