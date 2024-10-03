Meanwhile, the saga will also see legendary actor Celia Imrie and House of the Dragon star Keiran Brew appear throughout, with the former voicing the chronicler Doctor Kessica Myles and the latter starring as buccaneer pilot Davlin Crux.

The adventure looks set to be a real epic – unfolding across as many as twelve episodes, the first six of which will be released as Part One in April 2025.

That will be followed by Part Two, containing episodes seven to 12, the following month.

Both parts are available to pre-order together on the Big Finish website in a multibuy bundle for £47 (collector’s edition CD box set and download), or £38 (download only).

The synopsis for the series teases: "There is a light that must never be lit... When the TARDIS runs aground in the ancient realm of Morning, the Doctor learns that a powerful force has reemerged.

"A lamp filled with a mythical substance known as Hooklight has been discovered – and this could mean the end of everything.

It continues: "A great quest begins against the forces of chaos, encompassing many new friends and foes. Without their ship and without each other, the time travellers will be tested on their journey to the Dark Forge. And not everyone will survive..."

Producer David Richardson sung the praises of the adventure's writer Tim Foley, who he said "excelled even himself with this one".

He described it as a "a sprawling, lyrical six-hour tale packed with new characters, new monsters and a whole load of surprises" and told fans to "expect something exceptionally exciting and beautiful".

The Fifth Doctor Adventures: Hooklight is now available to pre-order at BigFinish.com and Part One is due for release in April 2025.

