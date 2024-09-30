She went on listing various things and later wrote: "Dr Who fans."

Of course, Piper is best known to Whovians as former companion Rose Tyler but has more recently been on our screens in Netflix's Scoop, KAOS and is also set to star in the second anticipated season of Wednesday.

David Tennant as the Doctor and Billie Piper as Rose Tyler in Doctor Who: The Impossible Planet. BBC

In her time on Doctor Who, Piper was a regular on the show from 2005 to 2006, then returned for the last three episodes of season 4 and specials in 2010 and 2013.

More recently, the Rose Tyler legacy was continued with the introduction of new character Rose Noble, who is played by Heartstopper's Yasmin Finney. The daughter of Donna Noble (Catherine Tate), we were introduced to Rose in Doctor Who's first 60th anniversary special, The Star Beast.

As for whether we can ever hope to see Piper back in the long-running sci-fi, Piper previously said that she'd be open to the possibility.

She told The Independent: "I wouldn’t go back as a full-time thing, but I’d love to make another appearance."

As of now, fans of the sci-fi series will just have to wait and see what season 15 has in store.

It was announced that Emmy Award-winning actress Archie Panjabi will be joining the series as a villainous new character, but details of her role remain under wraps for now.

Filming for the 15th season of Doctor Who wrapped earlier this year, with Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson reprising their roles in the new season.

They will be joined by Varada Sethu, who will be joining the series as the Doctor's new companion, Belinda Chandra.

Doctor Who season 15 will be released in May 2025. Previous seasons are available to watch on BBC and iPlayer.

