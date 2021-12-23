Michael Sheen addresses calls for Doctor Who casting

Michael Sheen says he’s “flattered” by the number of Doctor Who fans who have expressed the desire to see him cast as the next Doctor.

With Jodie Whittaker set to make her departure after a trio of final specials in 2022, there will be a Doctor-shaped hole in the franchise – with returning showrunner Russell T Davies ready to find the perfect person to fill it.

Good Omens actor Sheen is one of several names being bandied about in relation to the role and even topped a RadioTimes.com poll which asked over 10,000 Doctor Who fans who they wanted to see cast as the next Doctor.

Now, he has finally addressed the rumours he could be set for a turn in the TARDIS.

“I must say I’m very flattered that there’s been a lot of people, particularly Doctor Who fans, who have said they would like to see me as Doctor Who,” Sheen told press (via Metro.co.uk). “That’s incredibly flattering.”

Sheen went on to add: “I have to say – none of those people work on Doctor Who. So I have not heard from them.

“I would be very surprised myself if, when the Doctor transforms, it is me because, presumably, the person who’s doing it knows already. And it ain’t me!”

While he may be insistent he hasn’t had the call from the show, Sheen is undeniably a popular choice among fans to replace Whittaker.

In August, he was revealed as RadioTimes.com readers’ top choice to take over from the outgoing Thirteen, with 20 per cent of over 10,000 voters opting for him over a number of other hotly-tipped names, including Richard Ayoade, Jo Martin, Andrew Scott and Olly Alexander.

Doctor Who: Eve of the Daleks airs Saturday 1st January at 7pm on BBC One.