Russell T Davies has already written new Doctor Who episodes ahead of November 2023

Over a decade after bidding farewell to his tenure as Doctor Who showrunner, Russell T Davies will be returning to the helm in 2023.

With current boss Chris Chibnall and Doctor Jodie Whittaker bowing out, Davies is preparing to usher in a new era of Doctor Who – again.

In an interview with The Guardian, the writer has revealed some of the new episodes are already written and ready to go – but he insists the new Doctor is not yet decided.

“I’ve already written some of the episodes. The first will go out in November 2023 – that’s the 60th anniversary of the show,” he said.

Davies was tight-lipped on the topic of who will replace Whittaker as the Doctor, however.

Asked if It’s A Sin star Olly Alexander could be Fourteen, he exclaimed: “Behave! Stop it!

“We have genuinely not cast anyone yet. We’re just starting auditions,” he added.

Davies’ shock return as Doctor Who showrunner was confirmed back in September. He will take the reins from Chibnall after three more specials which will round off Whittaker’s chapter as the Doctor.

“I’m beyond excited to be back on my favourite show,” Davies said in a statement at the time.

Chibnall added: “It’s monumentally exciting and fitting that Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary will see one of Britain’s screenwriting diamonds return home.”

Whittaker and the team will return in the upcoming New Year’s Day special Doctor Who: Eve of the Daleks, after which she will lead two further specials in 2022 before making her exit and introducing a brand new Doctor.

Doctor Who: Eve of the Daleks airs Saturday 1st January at 7pm on BBC One.

