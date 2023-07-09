"I wasn’t even introduced to Baker. Tom arrived late, actually, for the first read-through. I remember him looking the worse for wear."

Waterhouse also admitted that he found Fourth Doctor star Tom Baker to be "a very difficult man" to work with, and that his first three stories as Adric were "depressing to make".

Matthew Waterhouse and Lalla Ward on the set of the Tardis in 1980. Bill Kennedy/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

Waterhouse continued: "I don’t like to be negative – I think the E-Space trilogy is absolutely wonderful. But there is no point putting a fake gloss on it now, all these years later.

Read more:

"One expects that being in Doctor Who would be a lot of fun, and sometimes it was. But a lot of the time it wasn’t at all. I was completely unprepared for it. It was a shock."

Waterhouse explained that Baker’s relationship with his co-star Lalla Ward contributed to the frosty atmosphere, as he found their dynamic together to be "very hostile, row-y and fight-y".

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

While Waterhouse's character Adric was killed, the actor has continued to return to the role for Big Finish audio dramas, including ones alongside Baker.

This year, Big Finish is releasing an eight-part audio story called Once and Future, which will see original TV leads Tom Baker, Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Paul McGann, Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant all back as their respective Doctors.

SFX #368 SFX

The new issue of SFX will be on sale from Wednesday 12th July, with subscriber copies becoming available from Saturday 8th July.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.