Tom Baker’s Doctor Who return The Hornet’s Nest released on vinyl

Doctor Who audio drama The Hornet’s Nest – which marked Tom Baker’s first full portrayal of the Time Lord since leaving the TV show – is to be released on limited edition vinyl.

The vinyl is presented by Demon Records and is available for pre-order at Amazon for £159.99, ahead of its release on 6th May 2022.

Originally released in 2009, the drama sees the fourth Doctor reunited with his companion Captain Mike Yates (Richard Franklin) – and alongside his peculiar housekeeper Mrs Wibbsey (Susan Jameson) they find themselves tasked with fighting off a powerful race of insects intent on global domination.

Written by Paul Magrs, the supporting cast for the drama also includes Daniel Hill, Christian Rodska, Michael Maloney, Stephen Thorne and Rula Lenska, with sound design by Simon Power.

The new Limited Edition vinyl comes with assorted extras, including a frameable portrait of the Fourth Doctor signed by Baker himself, and a 16-page full colour booklet detailing the Time Lord’s notes and illustrations from his battles against the hornets.

The story is presented on 10 separate alternating Yellow and Black discs, each of which comes with a fully illustrated LP sleeve.

Prior to the initial release of The Hornet’s Nest, Baker had not appeared as The Doctor for a full-length story for almost 30 years since he departed the TV show in 1981.

He returned a year later in a sequel to The Hornet’s Nest titled Demon Quest and has since appeared in a number of audio dramas from Big Finish.

