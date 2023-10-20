The classic Doctor Who tale gets an inventive retelling in this new audio adventure that is narrated by none other than Frazer Hines.

Hines, of course, starred in the sci-fi series between 1966 and 1969, as well as guest appearances in the '80s, as the Doctor's companion Jamie McCrimmon.

Well, Jamie is back in the Whoniverse once more, and in the tale, he will be joined by the Doctor and young astrophysicist Zoe as they have to relive one of Jamie's most harrowing adventures with the Daleks.

In an exclusive clip to RadioTimes.com, which can be listened to above, fans can get a taste of the adventure for themselves, and can hear how the Doctor is struggling to make sense of the Daleks' logic.

As well as the story being read by Hines, he is joined in this clip by Nicholas Briggs, the regular voice of the Daleks.

As the Doctor grows increasingly frustrated at its commands, the Dalek then starts to ask him about Jamie, saying "he is the human being who is to be tested", which leads the Doctor to get nervous.

"You will reveal nothing to your companion. Obey the Daleks, you are in our power," the Dalek states.

Talk about chilling stuff, right? Well, the Daleks are only set to get more calculating and powerful as the tale goes on.

According to the synopsis: "In a complex plot that drags him from modern-day London to Victorian times and finally to the Dalek world of Skaro, he endures ordeals that test his courage, strength and his friendship with the Doctor to the limit."

The audiobook is just one of a slew of exciting titles that are being released to celebrate the iconic show's 60th anniversary.

Throughout each month this year, an audio adventure has been released, taking us on a journey from the first Doctor right through to the Thirteenth.

But there's plenty more to come as, according to the release, "This autumn, we bring the anniversary year to a close with a bang, with a bumper load of new tales for the Tenth, Eleventh, Twelfth and Thirteenth Doctors to cosy up with."

Doctor Who: The Evil of the Daleks has been written and read by Hines and, of course, is a retelling of the serial that was released in 1967.

Frazer Hines and Patrick Troughton in Doctor Who BBC

In said serial, the Doctor (Patrick Troughton) and Jamie (Hines) are transported to 1866, where the Daleks force the Doctor to help them in their evil plot to humanise themselves by putting a human factor into their brains.

It's a mostly missing serial, with only the second episode held in the BBC archives and the other six remaining missing. However, the story was released as an animation back in 2021.

Doctor Who: The Evil of the Daleks is available to pre-order on Audible now.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

