Bill and the two Doctors escape from one Tardis to another in new clip from the Doctor Who Christmas special
"The windows are the wrong size"
Published: Monday, 18 December 2017 at 11:24 am
If you piece it all together, we're getting to see a fair chunk of the Doctor Who Christmas special before it airs.
After two trailers and a meaty scene between Peter Capaldi's Twelfth and David Bradley's First Doctors, here's a new clip which gives us longer with Pearl Mackie's returning companion Bill Potts and includes her first glimpse inside an older version of the Tardis, complete with smaller windows...
Doctor Who: Twice Upon a Time airs on BBC1 on Christmas Day (Monday 25th December) at 5:30pm
