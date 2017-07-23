The Christmas special will mark the last appearance of Peter Capaldi as the Doctor, before he hands over the role to incoming Thirteenth Doctor Jodie Whittaker. Capaldi will be starring alongside David Bradley in the special, who will be reprising his role as William Hartnell's first incarnation of the Time Lord.

It has also been announced that Doctor Who companion Pearl Mackie is returning to the BBC sci-fi series after apparently leaving for good in the series 10 finale, with her character Bill Potts set to star in Twice Upon a Time.

The move will presumably see her meet David Bradley’s take on the First Doctor (originally played by William Hartnell) as he joins forces with his later self, with rumour abounding that other former companions including Jenna Coleman’s Clara Oswald may also be saying their farewells to Capaldi’s Time Lord in the festive special.

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this Christmas