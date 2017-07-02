So now you're here, we can assume you know that this year's series finale ended with a very special appearance from... the First Doctor.

David Bradley appeared as the "original" Doctor in the closing moments of the episode, as Capaldi's Doctor struggled to resist his own impending regeneration.

It confirms what some had already speculated: that this year's Christmas special will be a multi-Doctor adventure, with the story of this remarkable reunion continuing in December.

Here are the first photos of the two Doctors side by side. Now this is an early Christmas present.



Bradley plays the First Doctor, originally played by William Hartnell, alongside Capaldi; this will be Capaldi's farewell to Doctor Who, and the debut for the as-yet-still-unknown next Doctor.

This will be the first time that the First Doctor has played an active role in Doctor Who since 1983's The Five Doctors – although the character did also appear briefly in 50th anniversary episode The Day of the Doctor.

Bradley of course steps in to the role originally played by William Hartnell – Bradley previously played Hartnell in BBC2 Who origin story An Adventure in Space and Time in 2013.

We've been puzzling over what exactly this could mean for the Christmas special here, but for now, let's just appreciate this history-making collaboration a little longer.

Peter Capaldi's final episode of Doctor Who will air this Christmas on BBC1