“Fans will have to wait until the Christmas special to see Peter Capaldi’s time as the Doctor come to an end,” Wright told listeners of his BBC Radio 2 show, “but today it has been announced that former companion Clara Oswald, played by Jenna Coleman, will be making a guest appearance as the Doctor regenerates. Wow!”

bbc radio 2 dj steve wright announcing jenna's return - hope this helps clarify things, don't see why the bbc would announce a rumour pic.twitter.com/ERFzxd0ahN — charlie (@rogersbrnes) July 3, 2017

In fact, no official announcement of the kind has come from the BBC or Doctor Who production office. Wright’s claim appears to be based on a report in the Daily Mirror, based on unnamed sources.

The BBC declined to comment on ‘speculation’, and insisted they had not made such an announcement.