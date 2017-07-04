BBC radio presenter apparently announces surprise star in the Doctor Who Christmas special, but is it true?
Warning, possible spoilers follow
We’re only just finished with series 10, but fans are already looking ahead to the Christmas special – Peter Capaldi’s final ever episode. We now know the Doctor will be accompanied by his first incarnation (played by David Bradley) but radio presenter Steve Wright has caused a frenzy among fans by apparently announcing another surprise guest.
[Possible spoilers follow]
“Fans will have to wait until the Christmas special to see Peter Capaldi’s time as the Doctor come to an end,” Wright told listeners of his BBC Radio 2 show, “but today it has been announced that former companion Clara Oswald, played by Jenna Coleman, will be making a guest appearance as the Doctor regenerates. Wow!”
bbc radio 2 dj steve wright announcing jenna's return - hope this helps clarify things, don't see why the bbc would announce a rumour pic.twitter.com/ERFzxd0ahN
— charlie (@rogersbrnes) July 3, 2017
In fact, no official announcement of the kind has come from the BBC or Doctor Who production office. Wright’s claim appears to be based on a report in the Daily Mirror, based on unnamed sources.
The BBC declined to comment on ‘speculation’, and insisted they had not made such an announcement.