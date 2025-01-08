For contrast with the show's own recent history, 2023's Christmas special, The Church on Ruby Road, was watched by 7.4 million over a seven-day period.

It should be noted that that special was the first full episode to be led by Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor, and therefore perhaps held a greater curiosity factor.

Nicola Coughlan as Joy in Doctor Who: Joy to the World. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Joy to the World saw Gatwa lead alongside guest star Nicola Coughlan, and followed the Doctor as he came upon a mysterious briefcase in a Time Hotel.

Read more:

One standout sequence in the episode saw the Doctor grow close to an employee at an Earthbound hotel, Stephanie de Whalley's character Anita - although, it turns out, this wasn't always in Steven Moffat's script.

"Originally that was very different, and Anita barely featured in it," Moffat explained.

"In fact, the only thing that was significantly changed from the first draft was what the Doctor actually does for the year. I originally had him travel around the whole world."

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Doctor Who will return for another season of eight episodes this year, which will see the Doctor team up with a new companion called Belinda Chandra, as played by Varada Sethu.

We're also waiting on a brand new spin-off, The War Between the Land and the Sea - although showrunner Russell T Davies has said fans will have to keep waiting for a while longer for that to emerge.

Doctor Who: Joy to the World is available to watch on BBC iPlayer. Doctor Who will return in 2025 to BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.