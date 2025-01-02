Doctor Who's standout Christmas special star was barely in first draft of script
Stephanie de Whalley's Anita was originally a much more minor character in Joy to the World.
Joy to the World, Doctor Who's 2024 Christmas special, featured one element that no fans saw coming, and that was the major involvement of Stephanie de Whalley's character Anita.
An employee at the hotel visited by Nicola Coughlan's Joy, Anita ended up spending a year getting to know the Doctor, when he found himself stuck Earthbound, waiting for a door to open to the Time Hotel.
The sequence in which Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor and Anita became friends proved to be a standout moment from the episode, but it turns out this wasn't always the case - in fact, at one time the sequence didn't even exist at all.
This was revealed by the episode's writer, former showrunner Steven Moffat, in an interview with this month's issue of Doctor Who Magazine.
"Originally that was very different, and Anita barely featured in it," Moffat explained.
"In fact, the only thing that was significantly changed from the first draft was what the Doctor actually does for the year. I originally had him travel around the whole world."
Showrunner Russell T Davies previously spoke about the way Anita's role expanded in a behind-the-scenes featurette for the episode, saying: "One of the greatest surprises of this episode is Anita, played by Steph, who, honestly, just had 10 lines in the first draft.
"And then we all liked her so much, and Steven liked her so much, he kept adding lines. And now she's become a major character in it."
While it seems that, at least for now, the Doctor has left Anita behind, Davies and Moffat have both teased that another element of the special could return - the Time Hotel itself.
Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Davies suggested Moffat could write a spin-off set there, to which he replied: "That’s a show, isn’t it? I mean, that’s Mr Benn for a new generation.
"You could absolutely bring back the Time Hotel. I can’t imagine the Doctor being able to resist going there!"
Doctor Who Magazine 612 is on sale from Thursday 2nd January from Panini priced £7.99 (UK) and is also available as a digital edition from Pocketmags priced £6.99.
Doctor Who will return for season 15 in 2025. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.
Authors
James Hibbs is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering programmes across both streaming platforms and linear channels. He previously worked in PR, first for a B2B agency and subsequently for international TV production company Fremantle. He possesses a BA in English and Theatre Studies and an NCTJ Level 5 Diploma in Journalism.