Doctor Who writer confirms story detail added late on in Joy to the World
The reference to the COVID pandemic wasn't in the very first draft.
Doctor Who’s Steven Moffat has opened up about how one story detail in Doctor Who's 2024 Christmas special, Joy to the World, was added into a later draft.
The episode, which was penned by Moffat and aired on Christmas Day, reunited fans with the Fifteenth Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) as he investigated a strange guest at the Time Hotel, joining forces with Joy after she also checks into the venue.
In one scene, Joy told the Doctor how she lost her mother to COVID, and revealed she couldn’t be there in person while "awful" people partied, in what appeared to be a reference to the 'Partygate' scandal during the pandemic.
Speaking about the inclusion of this story detail, Moffat told The Hollywood Reporter: "It was just looking for a reason that means something about why someone’s sad on Christmas Day. I’ve heard that version of that story so many times. So many times."
He continued: "I don’t think there’s anyone who doesn’t know someone who has that story, or who has that story themselves. It’s a piece of our history now. Our very recent history; it’s defined us.
"So, if someone’s going to be angry on Christmas Day, why not that? That was a good reason. It’s the first thing that came to mind: Why would you be angry on Christmas Day?
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
"I think it was something else in the very first draft, I can’t remember what. And then I was sitting there thinking, 'Why would you be angry on Christmas Day?' And I thought, 'Well, oh my God, that’s it!'
"Once you’ve thought of that one, you’re not going to leave it behind. That’s why you would be angry on Christmas Day."
Davies added: "I think it reaches the point where it’s irresponsible if you didn’t mention it. Huge part of our recent history."
Doctor Who: Joy to the World is available to watch on BBC iPlayer. Doctor Who will also return in 2025 to BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Molly Moss is a Trends Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest trends across TV, film and more. She has an MA in Newspaper Journalism and has previously written for publications including The Guardian, The Times and The Sun Online.