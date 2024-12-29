In one scene, Joy told the Doctor how she lost her mother to COVID, and revealed she couldn’t be there in person while "awful" people partied, in what appeared to be a reference to the 'Partygate' scandal during the pandemic.

Speaking about the inclusion of this story detail, Moffat told The Hollywood Reporter: "It was just looking for a reason that means something about why someone’s sad on Christmas Day. I’ve heard that version of that story so many times. So many times."

He continued: "I don’t think there’s anyone who doesn’t know someone who has that story, or who has that story themselves. It’s a piece of our history now. Our very recent history; it’s defined us.

"So, if someone’s going to be angry on Christmas Day, why not that? That was a good reason. It’s the first thing that came to mind: Why would you be angry on Christmas Day?

"I think it was something else in the very first draft, I can’t remember what. And then I was sitting there thinking, 'Why would you be angry on Christmas Day?' And I thought, 'Well, oh my God, that’s it!'

"Once you’ve thought of that one, you’re not going to leave it behind. That’s why you would be angry on Christmas Day."

Davies added: "I think it reaches the point where it’s irresponsible if you didn’t mention it. Huge part of our recent history."



Doctor Who: Joy to the World is available to watch on BBC iPlayer. Doctor Who will also return in 2025 to BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

