"In Doctor Strange, the live/die/repeat finale is hinted at early in the film, just before Strange gets in the car accident," @MovieDetail explained. "When he picks up his watch, the face reads February 2nd. Groundhog Day. Which also happens to be the name of a movie about a guy stuck in a time loop."

It's a clever reference from writer/director Scott Derrickson, who clearly had the Bill Murray comedy in mind when he was putting the film together. How could you not think of it when toying with the very fabric of time?

Derrickson is back on board to helm the upcoming sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. With its Lovecraftian horror vibe, maybe we'll get a Ghostbusters reference next? Or failing that: Caddyshack.

