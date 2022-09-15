Based on the infamous video game that launched back in 2020, the series takes viewers back to the world of the Cyperpunk 2077 video game and on a journey through Night City – and is delighting fans with its dedication to the game's aesthetics, concepts and soundtrack .

CD Projekt Red and Studio Trigger’s new anime series, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, may only just have landed on Netflix , but thoughts are already turning towards a second season.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was promoted as a standalone title based around a new character (though fans of the video game will spot familiar locations and background characters in the show), meaning that the Netflix series has limitless possibilities surrounding the story and characters for potential future seasons.

So, read on for everything you need to know about the chances of a second.

Will there be a Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2?

Official imagery for Cyberpunk 2077. CD Projekt Red

Cyperpunk: Edgerunners has not yet officially been confirmed for season 2 by either Netflix or Studio Trigger, the animation team behind the new series.

Of course, the key factor determining the renewal status of the show will come down to the streamer and its viewership.

Viewers who've already binged the Netflix series will be aware that the vast majority of the Cyberpunk crew wind up dead by the time the credits roll, meaning the finale didn’t exactly leave the door open for a direct continuation.

However, the series was promoted as a standalone title based around a new character, meaning there are countless directions a second season could go in.

What could happen in a potential Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2?

The only main character left alive in Cyperpunk: Edgerunners by the time the credits roll is Lucy.

Season 2 could follow her as she embarks on revenge against Adam Smasher for taking David away, or as she assembles a new team of misfits to destroy Arasaka and the Militech group, the evil corporations still at large at the end of season 1.

However, with a second season yet to even be confirmed, fans will have to wait for more details.

