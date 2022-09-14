Set in a nondescript year before the video game , in a dystopia plagued with corruption and cybernetic implants, the series follows David Martinez, a struggling and reckless student at the bottom of the city’s ladder who risks everything and joins the underworld of Night City, becoming an edgerunner – a misfit group of outlaws also known as cyberpunks.

Fans of Cyberpunk 2077 will rejoice at the series's dedication to the game's aesthetics, concepts and soundtrack, which includes various songs which featured in the original video game.

While navigating Night City in the game, players are able to pick between 11 radio stations and tune into a different genre each time, and the soundtrack is key to establishing the game's dystopian setting.

The same goes for the Netflix series. So, read on for everything you need to know about Cyberpunk: Edgerunners' soundtrack.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners soundtrack

Official imagery for Cyberpunk 2077. CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners episode 1 songs

Who's Ready for Tomorrow by Rat Boy

by Rat Boy Health by Major Crimes

by Major Crimes Kevin by Antigama

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners episode 2 songs

Acid Breather by Mastiff

by Mastiff Blurred by Earth Trax

by Earth Trax Sustain/Decay by Piotr Maciejewski/Drivealone

by Piotr Maciejewski/Drivealone Friday Night Fire Fight by Aligns

by Aligns Retrogenesis by Private Press

by Private Press Lithium by SLG

by SLG I Really Want to Stay at Your House by Rosa Walton (Let’s Eat Grandma)

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners episode 3 songs

I Will Follow by Snot Abundance

by Snot Abundance Me Machine by Poly

by Poly Friday Night Fire Fight by Aligns

by Aligns Just Wine (PAFF remix) by Diego Cichy Don feat PAFF

by Diego Cichy Don feat PAFF Nieważne by Diego Cichy Don feat. Martyna Baranowska

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners episode 4 songs

The Other Room by Earth Trax

by Earth Trax Who's Ready for Tomorrow by Rat Boy

by Rat Boy Friday Night Fire Fight by Aligns

by Aligns I Will Follow by Snot Abundance

by Snot Abundance Acid Breather by Mastiff

by Mastiff Sustain/Decay by Piotr Maciejewski/Drivealone

by Piotr Maciejewski/Drivealone Little Stranger by Dawid Podsiadło and Bogdan Kondracki

by Dawid Podsiadło and Bogdan Kondracki On My Way to Hell by Połoz

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners episode 5 songs

Nie Pytaj Nas by Zjednoczenie Soundsystem

by Zjednoczenie Soundsystem I Will Follow by Snot Abundance

by Snot Abundance Dom by Zjednoczenie Soundsystem feat Damian Syjonfam

by Zjednoczenie Soundsystem feat Damian Syjonfam Undertow Velocity by Private Press

by Private Press The Voice in My Head by PT Adamczyk

by PT Adamczyk Cyberwildlife Park by Marcin Przybylowicz

by Marcin Przybylowicz Modern Anthill by Marcin Przybylowicz

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners episode 6 songs

Health by Major Crimes

by Major Crimes Consumer Cathedral by Marcin Przybylowicz

by Marcin Przybylowicz 1101 Break by Private Press

by Private Press Undertow Velocity by Private Press

by Private Press Fuelled by Poison by Antigama

by Antigama Modern Anthill by Marcin Przybylowicz

by Marcin Przybylowicz Juiced Up by PT Adamczyk

by PT Adamczyk Żurawie by Ugory

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners episode 7 songs

Gridflow by Private Press

by Private Press Night City Aliens by The Armed

by The Armed Outro by Zjednoczenie Soundsystem

by Zjednoczenie Soundsystem Siła Mikrofonu by Zjednoczenie Soundsystem feat King General

by Zjednoczenie Soundsystem feat King General Midnight Eye by Earth Trax

by Earth Trax The Other Room by Earth Trax

by Earth Trax Cloudy Day by Marcin Przybylowicz

by Marcin Przybylowicz Outsider No More by PT Adamczyk

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners episode 8 songs

Consumer Cathedral by Marcin Przybylowicz

by Marcin Przybylowicz Modern Anthill by Marcin Przybylowicz

by Marcin Przybylowicz Outsider No More by PT Adamczyk

by PT Adamczyk History by Gazelle Twin

by Gazelle Twin Where Did Your Love Go produced by Dawid Podsiadło and Bogdan Kondracki

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners episode 9 songs

Like a Miracle by Earth Trax

by Earth Trax Code Red Initiated by PT Adamczyk

by PT Adamczyk Scavenger Hunt by PT Adamczyk

by PT Adamczyk Cyberwildlife Park by Marcin Przybylowicz

by Marcin Przybylowicz Kevin by Antigama

by Antigama The Sacred and the Profane by Paul Leonard-Morgan

by Paul Leonard-Morgan History by Gazelle Twin

by Gazelle Twin Run to the Edge by Marcin Przybylowicz and PT Adamczyk

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners episode 10 songs

Health by Major Crimes

by Major Crimes Run to the Edge by Marcin Przybylowicz and PT Adamczyk

by Marcin Przybylowicz and PT Adamczyk Neuron by Auer

by Auer I Really Want to Stay at Your House by Rosa Walton (Let’s Eat Grandma)

by Rosa Walton (Let’s Eat Grandma) Adam Smasher by Paul Leonard-Morgan

by Paul Leonard-Morgan Żurawie by Ugory

by Ugory Outsider No More by PT Adamczyk

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is available now on Netflix.

