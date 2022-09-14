Cyberpunk: Edgerunners soundtrack – Every song in the Netflix anime series
Cyberpunk 2077 fans may recognise various songs from the original video game.
Cyberpunk 2077 fans assemble: anime series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners – a spinoff of the 2020 video game – has landed on Netflix.
Set in a nondescript year before the video game, in a dystopia plagued with corruption and cybernetic implants, the series follows David Martinez, a struggling and reckless student at the bottom of the city’s ladder who risks everything and joins the underworld of Night City, becoming an edgerunner – a misfit group of outlaws also known as cyberpunks.
Fans of Cyberpunk 2077 will rejoice at the series's dedication to the game's aesthetics, concepts and soundtrack, which includes various songs which featured in the original video game.
While navigating Night City in the game, players are able to pick between 11 radio stations and tune into a different genre each time, and the soundtrack is key to establishing the game's dystopian setting.
The same goes for the Netflix series. So, read on for everything you need to know about Cyberpunk: Edgerunners' soundtrack.
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners soundtrack
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners episode 1 songs
- Who's Ready for Tomorrow by Rat Boy
- Health by Major Crimes
- Kevin by Antigama
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners episode 2 songs
- Acid Breather by Mastiff
- Blurred by Earth Trax
- Sustain/Decay by Piotr Maciejewski/Drivealone
- Friday Night Fire Fight by Aligns
- Retrogenesis by Private Press
- Lithium by SLG
- I Really Want to Stay at Your House by Rosa Walton (Let’s Eat Grandma)
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners episode 3 songs
- I Will Follow by Snot Abundance
- Me Machine by Poly
- Friday Night Fire Fight by Aligns
- Just Wine (PAFF remix) by Diego Cichy Don feat PAFF
- Nieważne by Diego Cichy Don feat. Martyna Baranowska
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners episode 4 songs
- The Other Room by Earth Trax
- Who's Ready for Tomorrow by Rat Boy
- Friday Night Fire Fight by Aligns
- I Will Follow by Snot Abundance
- Acid Breather by Mastiff
- Sustain/Decay by Piotr Maciejewski/Drivealone
- Little Stranger by Dawid Podsiadło and Bogdan Kondracki
- On My Way to Hell by Połoz
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners episode 5 songs
- Nie Pytaj Nas by Zjednoczenie Soundsystem
- I Will Follow by Snot Abundance
- Dom by Zjednoczenie Soundsystem feat Damian Syjonfam
- Undertow Velocity by Private Press
- The Voice in My Head by PT Adamczyk
- Cyberwildlife Park by Marcin Przybylowicz
- Modern Anthill by Marcin Przybylowicz
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners episode 6 songs
- Health by Major Crimes
- Consumer Cathedral by Marcin Przybylowicz
- 1101 Break by Private Press
- Undertow Velocity by Private Press
- Fuelled by Poison by Antigama
- Modern Anthill by Marcin Przybylowicz
- Juiced Up by PT Adamczyk
- Żurawie by Ugory
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners episode 7 songs
- Gridflow by Private Press
- Night City Aliens by The Armed
- Outro by Zjednoczenie Soundsystem
- Siła Mikrofonu by Zjednoczenie Soundsystem feat King General
- Midnight Eye by Earth Trax
- The Other Room by Earth Trax
- Cloudy Day by Marcin Przybylowicz
- Outsider No More by PT Adamczyk
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners episode 8 songs
- Consumer Cathedral by Marcin Przybylowicz
- Modern Anthill by Marcin Przybylowicz
- Outsider No More by PT Adamczyk
- History by Gazelle Twin
- Where Did Your Love Go produced by Dawid Podsiadło and Bogdan Kondracki
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners episode 9 songs
- Like a Miracle by Earth Trax
- Code Red Initiated by PT Adamczyk
- Scavenger Hunt by PT Adamczyk
- Cyberwildlife Park by Marcin Przybylowicz
- Kevin by Antigama
- The Sacred and the Profane by Paul Leonard-Morgan
- History by Gazelle Twin
- Run to the Edge by Marcin Przybylowicz and PT Adamczyk
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners episode 10 songs
- Health by Major Crimes
- Run to the Edge by Marcin Przybylowicz and PT Adamczyk
- Neuron by Auer
- I Really Want to Stay at Your House by Rosa Walton (Let’s Eat Grandma)
- Adam Smasher by Paul Leonard-Morgan
- Żurawie by Ugory
- Outsider No More by PT Adamczyk
