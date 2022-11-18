She was revealed in a highly-anticipated special moment during tonight's (18th November) Children in Need.

Former Coronation Street actress Millie Gibson has just been confirmed as the latest Doctor Who companion .

And shortly after the news was revealed, Millie's former Coronation Street cast mates rushed to congratulate her on her big news.

Georgia Taylor, who plays Toyah Habeeb, said: "Bursting with pride for you my darling, brilliant, fearless girl."

Asha Alahan actress, Tanisha Gorey, commented: "AWWW MY BABY."

"Go fly gorgeous girl," said Sally Ann Matthews (Jenny Bradley), before adding: "Sooo proud of her."

Imran Habeeb actor, Charlie de Melo, commented: "I don't think I've ever been prouder. My little Amelia! All grown up!"

Little is known about Millie's character, apart from the fact she'll be called Ruby Sunday, and will star alongside 15th Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa.

Speaking of her new role, Millie said: "Whilst still being in total disbelief, I am beyond honoured to be cast as the Doctor’s companion. It is a gift of a role, and a dream come true, and I will do everything to try and fill the boots the fellow companions have travelled in before me. And what better way to do that than being by the fabulous Ncuti Gatwa’s side, I just can’t wait to get started."

Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson in Doctor Who BBC

Gatwa added: "Millie just is the companion. She is full of talent, strength, she has a cheeky sparkle in her eye and is sharp as a razor. From the moment she walked into the room she captured all of our attention with her effervescence and then solidified that attention with the sheer torque of her talent. This adventure is going to be so wild and so fun, I cannot wait to sail the universe with Millie!"

Russell T Davies, Doctor Who showrunner, said: "It’s the great honour of my job to find the next generation of talent, and Millie shines like a star already. She’s brilliant, dynamic, clever and a wonderful actor. As a Coronation Street fan, I’ve seen Millie survive chases, guns and sieges, but that’s nothing compared to what lies ahead for Ruby Sunday."

