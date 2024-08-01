Supporting characters from the Batman mythos also get time in the spotlight, with Harley Quinn, Catwoman and Barbara Gordon among those explored.

But who is taking on these legendary characters for this fresh interpretation? Read on for your guide to the Batman: Caped Crusader cast, including the list below and individual character profiles.

Batman: Caped Crusader cast: Full list of actors and characters

Hamish Linklater as Bruce Wayne / Batman

Jamie Chung as Harleen Quinzel / Harley Quinn

Christina Ricci as Selina Kyle / Catwoman

Diedrich Bader as Harvey Dent / Two-Face

Eric Morgan Stuart as James Gordon

Michelle C Bonilla as Renee Montoya

Krystal Joy Brown as Barbara Gordon

Jason Watkins as Alfred Pennyworth

Bumper Robinson as Lucius Fox

Minnie Driver as Oswalda Cobblepot / Penguin

John DiMaggio as Harvey Bullock

Mckenna Grace as Natalia Night / Nocturna

Toby Stephens as Gentleman Ghost

Tom Kenny as Firebug

Reid Scott as Onomatopoeia

Dan Donohue as Clayface

Hamish Linklater plays Bruce Wayne / Batman

Hamish Linklater plays Batman. Katie Jones/Variety via Getty Images/Prime Video

Who is Batman? One of the most popular characters in the DC Universe, Batman is the vigilante persona of billionaire Bruce Wayne, who fights criminals on the streets of Gotham City. In Caped Crusader, we find him in the early days of his superhero career – and perhaps not as wise to the devious tricks of his various foes.

What else has Hamish Linklater been in? The actor's most notable credits include US sitcom The New Adventures of Old Christine as well as Noah Hawley dramas Legion and Fargo. He also appeared in acclaimed factual drama The Big Short.

Jamie Chung plays Harleen Quinzel / Harley Quinn

Jamie Chung plays Harley Quinn in Batman: Caped Crusader. Araya Doheny/WireImage/Prime Video

Who is Harley Quinn? Harleen Quinzel is a psychiatrist who descends into madness after encountering The Joker, taking on the violent persona of Harley Quinn. While more recent live-action depictions (e.g. Birds of Prey and James Gunn's The Suicide Squad) have placed her in a more sympathetic light, this version of the character seems more menacing.

What else has Jamie Chung been in? Chung rose to fame on MTV reality series The Real World: San Diego, before landing acting roles in The Hangover: Parts II and III, Gotham, The Gifted, Lovecraft County and Dexter: New Blood. She also voices Go Go Tomago in Disney animated franchise Big Hero 6.

Christina Ricci plays Selina Kyle / Catwoman

Christina Ricci plays Catwoman in Batman: Caped Crusader. razer Harrison/Getty Images/Prime Video

Who is Catwoman? Selina Kyle aka Catwoman is a cat burglar who gains a level of infamy in Gotham City. She can be friend, foe and even lover to Batman depending on the story, so it will be interesting to see how Caped Crusader interprets the character.

What else has Christina Ricci been in? After gaining prominence as Wednesday in The Addams Family films, Ricci's most notable credits have been Monster, Pan Am and The Matrix Resurrections. She currently stars in Paramount Plus thriller Yellowjackets and played a supporting role in the first season of Netflix's Wednesday reboot, starring Jenna Ortega.

Jason Watkins plays Alfred Pennyworth

Jason Watkins plays Alfred Pennyworth in Batman: Caped Crusader. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Smiley Charity Film Awards/Prime Video

Who is Alfred Pennyworth? Alfred is Bruce Wayne's trusted butler, who knew his parents before their untimely death and has their son's best interests at heart. He regularly assists Bruce in his crime-fighting hobby behind the scenes.

What else has Jason Watkins been in? Watkins currently stars in detective drama McDonald & Dodds on ITV1. Prior to that gig, he was known for W1A, Taboo and A Very English Scandal, among other things.

Minnie Driver plays Oswalda Cobblepot / Penguin

Minnie Driver plays The Penguin in Batman: Caped Crusader. Araya Doheny/WireImage/Prime Video

Who is Oswalda Cobblepot / Penguin? Penguin is a ruthless crime boss, who has long been one of the most famous members of Batman's rogues gallery. Caped Crusader presents a female version of the character in a break from the typical depiction.

What else has Minnie Driver been in? Driver's film credits include Good Will Hunting, 007: Goldeneye, The Phantom of the Opera and 2021's Cinderella, starring Camilla Cabello. Earlier this year, she starred opposite action legend Jason Statham in The Beekeeper. On the small screen, her highlights are The Day Today, The Riches, Starstruck and Our Flag Means Death.

Dan Donohue plays Clayface

Dan Donohue plays Clayface in Batman: Caped Crusader Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images/Prime Video

Who is Clayface? There have been several versions of Clayface in the Batman comics over the decades, with each one having their own traits and abilities. However, typically he is a character who disguises his identity, either by superhuman shape-shifting or use of prosthetics.

What else has Dan Donohue been in? Donohue is best known for Apple TV+ sci-fi drama For All Mankind and for voice roles in high-profile video games, including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, The Elder Scrolls Online and Horizon: Forbidden West.

Eric Morgan Stuart plays James Gordon

Eric Morgan Stuart plays Commissioner Gordon in Batman: Caped Crusader Prime Video

Who is Commissioner Gordon? Another of Batman's most trusted allies, James Gordon is the boss at the Gotham City Police Department (GCPD) and a frequent source of information for the caped crusader. In this series, he'll be tasked with rooting out corruption on the force.

What else has Eric Morgan Stuart been in? Stuart is a voice actor who works in animation and video games, with roles in Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Harley Quinn and Fallout 4.

Diedrich Bader plays Harvey Dent / Two-Face

Diedrich Bader Tommaso Boddi/Variety via Getty Images

Who is Two-Face? Two-Face is the name adopted by respected lawyer Harvey Dent after half of his face is severely scarred. He loses his mind as a result and is often depicted as deciding his victims' fates with a coin toss.

What else has Diedrich Bader been in? Bader frequently voices Bruce Wayne in DC's animated projects, including the current Harley Quinn series on Max. He is also known on the US comedy circuit for roles in Veep, American Housewife and Better Things.

Michelle C Bonilla plays Renee Montoya

Michelle C Bonilla Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

Who is Renee Montoya? Renee is a detective for the Gotham City Police Department.

What else has Michelle C Bonilla been in? You may recognise her from crime drama 9-1-1: Lone Star, where she played the role of Sara Ortiz.

Krystal Joy Brown plays Barbara Gordon

Krystal Joy Brown. Jared Siskin/Getty Images for BWOB

Who is Barbara Gordon? Barbara is the daughter of Commissioner James Gordon. She is an ally to Batman and has joined him on the frontlines in her Batgirl persona. In some storylines, she is a wheelchair user who instead assists Bruce remotely with intel.

What else has Krystal Joy Brown been in? She is best known for crime drama Power Book III: Raising Kanan and Netflix animation She-Ra and the Princesses of Power.

Bumper Robinson plays Lucius Fox

Who is Lucius Fox? Lucius is an associate of Bruce Wayne, who usually advises him on technology. With Caped Crusader taking a more retro noir approach, his character may be implemented in a different way.

What else has Bumper Robinson been in? Robinson has numerous credits to his name from across the landscape of US television, including voice roles in Transformers and Avengers Assemble, and live-action performances in Black-ish, The Game and Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

John DiMaggio plays Harvey Bullock

John DiMaggio Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Who is Harvey Bullock? Bullock is typically depicted as a gruff detective for the GCPD. But will he be part of the force's corruption or help with the fight against it?

What else has John DiMaggio been in? DiMaggio is a very prolific voice actor, whose most famous roles are Bender in Futurama and Jake the Dog in Adventure Time.

Mckenna Grace plays Natalia Night / Nocturna

Mckenna Grace at the Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2024. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Who is Nocturna? Natalia is a young woman who suffers a difficult upbringing, which ultimately turns her to a life of crime, becoming a jewel thief and taking on the title of Nocturna. In some versions, her skin is turned bright white by a radioactive laser at an observatory.

What else has Mckenna Grace been in? Grace has been on our screens from a very young age, with her most high-profile roles being in I, Tonya, Captain Marvel, Ghostbusters: Afterlife and its sequel Frozen Empire. She also appeared in Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House.

Toby Stephens plays Gentleman Ghost

Toby Stephens. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Who is Gentleman Ghost? Exactly what he sounds like! In the comics, Gentleman Ghost is a top hat-wearing apparition who frequently causes havoc in Gotham City.

What else has Toby Stephens been in? Stephens recently concluded an acclaimed three-season run on Netflix's sci-fi drama Lost in Space. He is also known for Die Another Day, Black Sails and Disney Plus series Percy Jackson.

Tom Kenny plays Firebug

Tom Kenny attends Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024 Charley Gallay / Getty Images.

Who is Firebug? Firebug is a Batman villain, who is prone to arson attacks.

What else has Tom Kenny been in? Kenny is, of course, best known for voicing the beloved SpongeBob Squarepants.

Reid Scott plays Onomatopoeia

Reid Scott. Katie Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Who is Onomatopoeia? A twisted serial killer from the pages of Batman comics, with a fascination for the literary effect in which a word recalls the sound it is describing – such as 'bang' or 'snap'.

What else has Reid Scott been in? Scott is best known for his role in HBO's acclaimed political comedy Veep, where he played Dan Egan. He has since appeared in Prime Video's The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Venom and its sequel Let There Be Carnage.

Batman: Caped Crusader is available to stream on Prime Video. Subscribe to Prime Video.

