Now, the show is returning for another batch of episodes (either season 8 part 2 or season 12) which will feature a new set of "mind-bending adventures".

These are said to involve "birthday party games to the death, the secrets of Bender's ancestral robot village, A.I. friends (and enemies), impossibly cute beanbags, and the true 5 million-year-old story behind the consciousness-altering substance known as coffee. And, of course, the next chapter in Fry and Leela's fateful, time-twisted romance".

If you're a fan of the show living in the UK and you're wondering when and where you can watch the new season, then never fear – we've got you covered.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Futurama in UK.

How to watch Futurama in UK?

While new episodes of Futurama stream on Hulu in the US, in the UK they arrive at the same time on Disney Plus.

The streaming service currently has all previous seasons of the animated show available to watch, while new episodes will be released weekly through season 12's run.

What will Futurama season 12 be about?

Now that season 11 has done the groundwork of explaining how and why the series has returned to screens, showrunner David X Cohen has teased some "huge stories" ahead.

He told RadioTimes.com: "Last year, we did a lot of work to bring the show back and explain it. This year, I feel like we have total freedom and some big epic sci-fi adventures.

Fry in Futurama Matt Groening/Hulu

"So a little more freedom, some huge stories that are more about the characters and not about necessarily the technical explanations of why we're allowed to be back on TV and continue. So a couple of my favourites, just character-wise, there's meeting Bender’s extended family in Mexico, for example.

"And we have a big Squid Game episode, our second one, which is called Quids Game…one other favourite one I'm going to point out because I wouldn't have expected it to be my favourite for the season, but just in terms of sci-fi’s ability to comment on our world today, we have our fast fashion episode coming up in the middle of the season, because we had a writer who knows a lot about fashion and she wanted to do it and I was like, 'I will find a sci fi take on that!' And it ended up being probably my favourite of the season, and we have Cara Delevingne in that."

Is there a trailer for Futurama season 12?

There is! You can watch the trailer for the new batch of 10 episodes, featuring all the far out adventures and laughs that you would imagine, right here.

Futurama continues on Disney Plus on Monday 5th August 2024. New episodes weekly. Sign up to Disney Plus for £4.99 per month or £79.90 for a full year’s subscription.

