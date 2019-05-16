*Warning: contains spoilers for Avengers: Endgame*

In the scene in question, Korg is hanging out on New Asgard alongside Thor (Chris Hemsworth), who has turned to drink and excessive eating following Thanos's destructive snap at the end of Avengers: Infinity War.

Korg is sitting on Thor's sofa playing video games, and eagle-eyed viewers have noticed his snappy-looking outfit: a (rather tight) pineapple shirt and shorts. The exact same print, in fact, that Taika Waitit previously wore to Comic Con while promoting Thor: Ragnarok.

Of course, Korg doesn't quite manage to pull off the outfit with the same aplomb as Taika — his rock muscles have burst through, and he's been so busy playing video games that there's even moss growing on him...

Avengers: Endgame is in cinemas now