Radio Times magazine's King Charles III Coronation special issues
Celebrate the King's coronation with our two special commemorative issues, on sale from 25th April and 2nd May.
The coronation on 6th May will be the most spectacular event seen in Britain for decades. In our first Radio Times Magazine Coronation Special, on sale from Tuesday 25th April, we speak to some of the unsung heroes who've been working on staging a celebration fit for a King in the lead-up to the event.
Find out more about what's inside each issue, when they're on sale and where you can buy your copies below.
Countdown to the coronation, on sale 25th April - 1st May
What's inside the issue:
- A royal feast: Prue Leith, Jamie Oliver and more serve up recipe inspiration for the big day
- A stitch in time: We speak to the companies responsible for making the uniforms for the coronation procession
- The queen of pottery Emma Bridgewater talks to us about what the coronation means to the ceramics industry and you can enter a competition to win one of her commemorative pieces
- Rose Ayling-Ellis, the Strictly Come Dancing winner who stunned viewers with a silent dance, introduces her very special coronation choir
- We tell the fantastic story of the stone on which the King will be crowned
Your essential TV and radio guide to the coronation, on sale 2nd - 8th May
Don't miss next week's definitive guide to the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
What's inside the issue:
- Follow the progress of the fabulous royal procession on our hand-drawn route map
- Find out how the BBC goes about broadcasting such a momentous event
- Get the inside story of the coronation service from the Very Rev Dr David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster
- Royal historian Professor Kate Williams discusses Camilla's transformation from outsider to Queen
- Author Michael Morpurgo reflects on the King's love of nature and why his voice is needed more than ever
- Historian Lucy Worsley unearths weird and wonderful coronation facts
- Your complete TV and radio guide to the big day
How to buy the coronation special issues
IN STORES & ONLINE: As well as in-store at supermarkets and newsagents, you can pick up these special issues online with your favourite retailers: Asda, Sainsbury's and Waitrose.
