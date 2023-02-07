Guests in attendance included Sir Michael Palin, Dame Denise Lewis, Diane Morgan, Ashley Jensen and Professor Brian Cox, as well as the night's host Sir Lenny Henry and Prince Edward, The Earl of Wessex.

Last week the 2023 Radio Times Covers Party took place, with stars from the entertainment world descending on London for the event.

Other attendees included Louis Theroux, Sue Barker, Damian Lewis, Doctor Who's Steven Moffat and Peter Davison, Call the Midwife's Heidi Thomas, Helen George and Jenny Agutter, and many more.

You can get a glimpse at some of the celebrity guests in attendance at this year's Covers Party in the exclusive gallery of images below, where they pose with some of the magazine covers from last year.

While at the party, a number of the guests gave RadioTimes.com exclusive teasers as to their upcoming projects.

Steven Moffat explained why he (probably) won't be returning to write for Russell T Davies's new era of Doctor Who, the Call the Midwife cast spoke about the potential for season 14, and Ashley Jensen discussed her new role as the lead detective in Shetland.

Meanwhile, the Death in Paradise team teased that the rest of the current season will go in "directions people don't expect", and James Bye hinted at "incredible stuff" to come in the weeks ahead on EastEnders.

Elsewhere when it comes to EastEnders, Bye also spoke about how Martin is supporting Lily during her underage pregnancy, and suggested there could be a reunion for Martin and Stacey on the cards, saying they will get "quite close" in the coming weeks.

On the Call the Midwife front, the team also teased Trixie and Matthew's wedding, spoke about the "pivotal" relationship scenes we've seen of them this season, hinted at the future for Lucille on the show, and gave details of some of the storylines for next year's 13th season.

