What’s new on Netflix in January 2022 – all the shows and movies coming up

2021 was a year that gave us some huge Netflix hits – from French crime thriller Lupin to Korean sensation Squid Game, just about everyone was catered to by the streamer’s output throughout the year.

Advertisement

And the early indications are that the platform is set to have another bumper year in 2022, with several new series and films arriving in the library in January – including the latest instalments of some of the streamer’s biggest shows.

Perhaps the headliner is the third season of After Life, with Ricky Gervais’ comedy-drama set to drop its final batch of episodes midway through the month, while fans of Jason Bateman-starring Ozark will be treated to the first part of the crime drama’s final series a few days later.

And of course there are plenty of new originals to sink your teeth into throughout the month as well, with highlights including dark comedy stop-motion series The House, shape-shifting spy drama In From the Cold, and crime parody The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window.

As for films, perhaps the biggest new arrival is the original film Munich – The Edge of War, adapted from the Robert Harris novel of the same name, while several older films – from Planes, Trains and Automobiles to Marie Antoinette – also join the library.

Read on for everything you need to know about the titles coming to Netflix this month.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Saturday 1st January

Cats (2019) Tom Hooper’s adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical with an all star cast including Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba, Judi Dench and Sir Ian McKellen

Fracture (2007) Anthony Hopkins and Ryan Gosling star in this crime thriller about an engineer who finds himself in court after shooting his wife and pleading not guilty

Half Brothers (2020) Comedy following a road trip taken by a Mexican aviation executive and the American half brother he never knew he had

Marie Antoinette (2005) Sofia Copolla’s stylish period piece about the Austrian archduchess who marries into the French Royal family

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) Steve Martin and John Candy star in this comedy about a man who desperately needs to get home for Thanksgiving but keeps running into obstacles

Rainbow Rangers season 2 Second run for the animated kids show about seven 9-year-old girls who are the guardians of nature and land

Scream 4 (2011) The fourth entry in Wes Craven’s meta-slasher franchise finds Sidney visiting her home town and bringing about the return of Ghost Face

She’s the Man (2006) Romcom loosely based on Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night – in which a teenager disguise herself as her twin brother to get onto the boy’s football team

Silver Linings Playbook (2012) Romantic drama following a man who leaves a mental health facility and finds the path of his life changed after a meeting with a young woman

The Hook Up Plan season 3 A third season for the French romantic comedy series

Werewolves Within (2021) Comedy horror that follows events after a snowstorm traps the residents of a town together – as they investigate a mysterious creature that has been terrorising them

Monday 3rd January

The Gentleman (2020) Guy Ritchie’s action comedy starringMatthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell, and Hugh Grant

The Nest (2020) Drama starring Jude Law and Carrie Coon in which a business executive moves his family back to the UK from America, but life in their new opulent country manor doesn’t quite go to plan

Wednesday 5th January

Four to Dinner (2022) French romcom film in which four single friends pair up in different couple combinations

Ready Steady Cook season 1 The first series of the popular rebooted cookery show with Rylan Clark-Neal as host

Rebelde season 1 Based on a Mexican telenovela, this musical series follows students from different backgrounds as they attend an elite private school.

Redemption of a Rogue (2020) Drama film following a prodigal son as he returns to his hometown in order to seek salvation for his sins

Thursday 6th January

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood Book 2 The next batch of episodes of the animated series based on popular video game DOTA

Hanwoo Rhapsody season 1 Documentary series explores the rich history and unique traditions of Korean beef

The Club Part 2 The next installment of the Turkish period drama following a mother working at a nightclub in 1950s Istanbul

The Wasteland (2021) Spanish horror film that follows a family when they are visited by an evil being

Uncle Drew (2018) Sports comedy film in which a man is dealt a series of setbacks after attempting to enter a team in Harlem’s Rucker Classic street ball tournament

Friday 7th January

Hype House season 1 Reality series following a collective of teenage TikTok personalities based in LA

Johnny Test season 2 More episodes of the animation following Johnny and the exciting adventures he has with his genetically-engineered superdog

Mother / Android (2021) Sci-fi thriller starring Chloe Grace Moretz in which two people flee their country while the world battles artificial intelligence.

Monday 10th January

Undercover season 3 A third run for the Dutch drama series in which undercover agents disguise themselbes in order to infiltrate a drug syndicate

Wednesday 12th January

How I Fell In Love With a Gangster (2022) True crime Polish film that sees a mysterious woman recount the rise and fall of one of the country’s most notorious gangsters

Thursday 13th January

Brazen (2022) Mystery film based on the novel Brazen Virtue, in which a mystery writer must solve the murder of her sister – whose secret life is revealed following her death

Shaman King New episodes for the anime series

The Journalist season 1 Japanese TV show based on the film of the same name, about a reporter who wants to expose the issues at the heart of Japan

Friday 14th January

After Life season 3 Ricky Gervais returns with the third and final series of his popular comedy drama about a man who’s life changes fllowing the death of his wife

Archive 81 season 1 Horror series that follows an archivist who falls down a rabbit hole – loosely based on the popular podcast of his own name

Maiden (2018) Documentary films about Tracy Edwards – the British sailor who skippered the first all-female crew in the Whitbread Round the World Yacht Race,

The House season 1 Stop motion dark comedy series that follows various characters who are all somehow tied to the same mysterious house

Saturday 15th January

Dancer (2016) Documentary portrait of talented Ukrainian ballet dancer Sergei Polunin

Dolittle (2020) Robert Downey Jr. stars as the titular character in the latest reimagining of the tale about the doctor who can talk to his menagerie of exotic animals

Greed (2019) Steve Coogan stars as a fiulty rich media tycoon in this satirical drama from Michael Winterbottom

Sniper Assassin’s End (2020) Drama about a special ops sniper and his son as they go on the run from the CIA, Russian Mercenaries, and a Yakuza-trained assassin

Monday 17th January

Annabelle Comes Home (2019)This entry in The Conjuring Universe sees the Annabelle doll begin to work its evil once more

The Ice King (2018) Documentray film about Olympic figure-skating champion John Curry

Wednesday 19th January

El marginal season 4 Fourth series of the Argentinian thriller series about an undercover cop

Heavenly Bites: Mexico season 1 Food documentary described as a love letter to those delicious recipes that are worth trying, no matter how eccentric they are

Juanpis González – The Series season 1 Spanish-language comedy series following a wealthy man-child in Colombia

The Luminaries season 1 BBC adaptation of the Man Booker prize-winning novel set in the midst of New Zealand’s 1860’s gold rush period

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman season 1 Docuseries following a conman who masquerades as a British spy to manipulate and steal from his victims

Too Hot to Handle season 3 The latest series of the reality series in which contestants can win money by abstaining from sexual activity

Netflix

Thursday 20th January

Midnight Asia: Eat. Dance. Dream season 1 Docuseries exploring the food, art, clubs, and subcultures of six different Asian cities at night

The Royal Treatment (2022) Netflix original film about a New York hairdresser who falls for a prince when working at his wedding

Friday 21st January

Munich – The Edge of War (2022) Netflix original starring George Mackay, Jessica Brown Findlay and Jeremy Irons, adapted from the best-selling novel by Robert Harris

Ozark season 4 – Part 1 The first part of the hit crime drama’s fourth season, as tensions rise for the Byrde family

Summer Heat season 1 Portuguese drama following various young adults who experience un unforgettable summer working at a resort

Tuesday 25th January

Ada Twist, Scientist season 2 The second run for the animated kids show based on the 2016 picture book of the same name

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos (2022) Netflix original documentary following the career of the Brazilian footballer

Thursday 27th January

Chosen season 1 Danish sci-fi teen series

I Am Georgina season 1 Six-part documentary series following Georgina Rodríguez — mom, influencer, businesswoman and Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner

Friday 28th January

Angry Birds: Summer Madness season 1 Animated series based on the hit mobile phone game of the same name

Feria: The Darkest Light season 1 Original Spanish fantasy series about two sisters who’s lives change when they discover their parents took part in a death ritual ending in death

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness season 1 Reality series in which Queer Eye host Jonathan Van Ness explores various subjects that arouse his curiosity – based on his podcast of the same name

Home Team (2022) Sports film starring Kevin James as an NFL head coach who ends up coaching his sons team after he is hit with a suspension

In From the Cold season 1 Drama about an American single mom who is exposed as an ex-Russian spy and must juggle family life and unique shape-shifting skills in a battle against an insidious enemy.

Netflix

The Orbital Children season 1 Orifinal sci-fi anime set in 2045 following two children born on the moon and three kids from Earth as they try to survive after an accident on their space station leaves them stranded

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window Limited series starring Kristen Bell that parodies crime thrillers

Advertisement

Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.