The Puppet Master preview gives glimpse at chilling case behind Netflix documentary

A preview exclusive to RadioTimes.com offers a first-look at The Puppet Master: Hunting The Ultimate Conman, introducing us to Robert Hendy-Freegard, who also goes by David Hendy, as well as the daughter and son of Sandra Clifton.

A brand new true crime documentary lands on Netflix today, delving into the shocking story of the man who has been called the world’s “ultimate conman”.

In 2005, Hendy-Freegard was convicted of 10 counts of theft, eight counts of obtaining money by deception and two convictions for kidnap by fraud, and he was given two life sentences to run concurrently. However, his life sentences for kidnap were quashed by the Court of Appeal, and was released by 2009.

The documentary explores how Hendy-Freegard pretended to be an MI5 agent and made his victims believe they were IRA assassination targets.

Now, siblings Sophie and Jake Clifton have alleged that Hendy-Freegard is currently coercively controlling their mother Sandra, who he started dating and moved in with in 2012. Hendy-Freegard has strongly denied the claims.

The Netflix doc sees Sophie and Jake Clifton sending a heartfelt message to their mother, who has cut all contact with them.

“It doesn’t matter what we’ve been through, we still love you and we want you back in our lives,” Jake says.

In a new preview clip, Jake recalls a heated exchange in which he storms out of the family home, adding: “It wasn’t until my head had started clearing that I realised all of it started when David came in.

“Why is this happening? Why would someone want to do this? Who is this guy? What does he want?”

Take a look at the clip below:

The documentary is set to take viewers all the way into the present day, following new developments in the matter.

“I don’t care how long it takes, we will never gave up,” Sandra’s daughter Sophie says in the doc.

Hendy-Freegard has denied allegations that he is controlling Sandra, and told The Times that he was being “publicly castigated” for “such a long time” for his previous crimes.

He said in a statement: “There is no doubt like countless others before me and countless others after me that I have regrets in life, some profoundly deep regrets at that. There are many things I do so, so wish could have and should have been very different, indeed for all of us involved within it. I would also be the very first to admit that I have made some senseless mistakes in life of which I do unreservedly and unequivocally offer my most sincerest apologies.

“However, and it’s a monumental however actually, I have sat back and tried very hard for so long for the sake of primarily my children and those involved to shun the spotlight and let the untruths go by uncorrected. It seems that there are those who were involved in this sorry episode that must obviously need reminding of a large number of facts and truths that they’ve either forgotten or have chosen to ignore.”

The Puppet Master: Hunting The Ultimate Conman is streaming on Netflix now.