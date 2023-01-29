Following the events of episode 4, in which he busted out of the courtroom and bolted on a bike like "Bradley f**king Wiggins", he was picked up in the hills by Darius Knezevic and driven to a safe house, where he's to stay put until Monday.

When the time comes, he'll be covertly transported to Brussels via Dover. And from there, he'll fly to Málaga before making his way to Marbella, where he'll build a new life for himself.

But he's got some unfinished business to take care of before he can enjoy the Spanish sunsets and sangria.

"It's just great," said James Norton (Tommy) of the finale. "It's Sally [Wainwright] letting rip in her wonderful way. Going against expectation, but also giving you what you want. I loved reading it."

"There's also a little bit of melancholy tinge there because it's the end of a very significant chapter for everyone."

So, how does Happy Valley episode 5 set us up for the finale?

How Happy Valley episode 5 sets up the finale

Will Tommy Lee Royce kill Catherine Cawood?

Siobhan Finneran as Clare Cartwright and Sarah Lancashire as Catherine Cawood in Happy Valley. BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire

"Getting even with this b**ch is as important as getting to Marbella," Tommy says to Darius before asking for a gun.

He's been dreaming of murdering the police sergeant from the moment she dared to defy him and he won't rest until he puts her in the ground.

The creator and writer of the series Sally Wainwright has teased a "very big face-to-face showdown" between the two of them, so it'd be wise to brace yourselves for the worst possible outcome.

But his unwavering hatred of Catherine could prove to be his downfall.

Will Tommy Lee Royce die?

A number of fans believe that Tommy will meet his maker in the finale and there are plenty of people who could feasibly do it.

Darius is clearly concerned about what Tommy's vendetta against Catherine means to him.

"I'm going to be honest, I don't think it's a good idea," he says. "If you fix that policewoman, all sorts of sh*t is going to kick in and it makes me uncomfortable.

"I think you should let it go. We've been really clever with all this. If you do something crazy like that, I can't guarantee what happens."

If Darius believes Tommy is a threat to him and his assets, he won't hesitate to take action.

It's also possible that Catherine will kill him, either in self-defence during that "showdown", or her devastation and rage might get the better of her.

Susan Lynch as Alison Garrs in Happy Valley BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire

And what about Alison Garrs? She's handy with a gun and she's got a lot of time for Catherine. Did Wainwright reintroduce her for a bigger purpose? The last time we saw her, she was replacing the alternator on Catherine's jeep, but will she go out in a blaze of glory defending Catherine?

Or will Happy Valley deliver a Mare of Easttown-style twist, with Ryan accidentally murdering his dad?

We could go on...

Some viewers also believe that Catherine's ex-husband Richard will be shuffled off this mortal coil due to him poking around in the Knezevics' affairs. She's warned him to be careful on a number of occasions, but he's yet to be deterred.

Does a grisly end await him?

Will Ryan Cawood join his father Tommy Lee Royce in Spain?

Happy Valley S3: Ryan Cawood (RHYS CONNAH) BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire

Tommy wants his son to disappear with him, but Ryan is hesitant. He doesn't say an awful lot during their late-night conversation, mostly listening to his dad brag about his getaway, but it's evident that he's cautious about committing to him – particularly after Ann Gallagher laid out Tommy's brutal treatment of his mum in unflinching detail.

He knows what Tommy is capable of, and he also knows that Catherine, in particular, would be shattered if he chose to skip town, as evidenced by her reaction to his prison visits. However, Tommy is a master manipulator and as Ryan's dad, he has that emotional pull in his locker.

While Tommy would be horrified if he knew that Ryan feels "sad for him, that he was born like that", it could work to his advantage.

Or will Ryan take a leaf out of his dad's book and manipulate Tommy with a view to dobbing him into the police?

Who will take the blame for Joanna Hepworth's death?

Amit Shah as Faisal Bhatti in Happy Valley. BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire

In episode 4, there were hints that Rob Hepworth would be found guilty of the murder of his wife Joanna, who had been bashed over the head by Faisal and stuffed in a suitcase.

The police are aware that he's an abusive partner, with both Catherine and Joanna's parents relaying what they'd picked up on.

There was also an unsettling exchange between the games teacher and the chemist following a road traffic accident, in which an eerily composed Faisal appeared to have the upper hand.

"Is something else upsetting you?" he asked, seemingly preparing to use the situation to his advantage.

Yet, in the penultimate episode, a police detective brings up the question of Joanna's diazepam supplier. Faisal isn't on their radar at the moment, but some digging could lead them there, which would prove disastrous for him.

Is a Halifax gang war brewing?

Darius (Alec Secareanu) in Happy Valley season 3. Lookout Point,Matt Squire, BBC

Darius's goon Ivan wants to steal £30,000 from his boss, insisting that they deserve it for their efforts. But fellow minion Matija is quick to point out that they'd be signing their death warrants by crossing him.

If they press ahead, we can expect Darius to employ the fire of a thousand suns to reclaim his cash and mete out a hefty penalty.

Ivan is also due to get married, with all of the above potentially setting the stage for a wedding like no other.

Why won't Poppy Hepworth remove her coat?

Rob Hepworth (MARK STANLEY) in Happy Valley. BBC

There's also another key question that viewers will want the finale to answer: why won't Rob and Joanna's daughter Poppy remove her coat?

Is it a response to the trauma her mother endured, a comfort blanket of sorts, or has Rob also been physically abusive to his youngest child?

The glare she throws his way while he's hugging her sister in tonight's episode could be an indication of either.

The final episode of Happy Valley airs on Sunday 5th February at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

