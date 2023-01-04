Now the BBC has shared some teaser images for the second episode, including a first look at a returning face from the show's previous run: Susan Lynch as Alison Garrs.

After a long wait, Happy Valley finally returned to our screens for the start of its third season on New Year's Day – and it's safe to say that the opening instalment went down a treat with fans and critics alike.

Alison was introduced in the show's second season back in 2016 as the mother of Daryl – the young farmer who later turned out to be the killer behind the murders of several local sex workers.

Towards the end of the season, she shot her son dead after he confessed to her – claiming to do so in order to protect him from a life behind bars – before attempting to take her own life as well.

However, she was saved – and arrested – by Catherine (Sarah Lancashire) before she was able to do so, and later revealed to her that she had become pregnant with Daryl after being raped by her father.

Susan Lynch as Alison Garrs in Happy Valley season 3. BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire

It's not yet clear what role Alison will play in the events of season 3 and the new images don't give too much away about her return beyond the fact that she can be seen chatting with Catherine, but it will certainly be intriguing to see another familiar character back in the show and find out what has happened to her in the intervening seven years.

The official synopsis for episode 2 provided by the BBC reads: "Catherine learns of a painful betrayal close to home, and Faisal comes under increasing pressure from all sides."

Happy Valley season 3 continues on Sunday at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The first two seasons are available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.

