Sam Fender will be gracing the stage this year

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Glastonbury 2022 live on iPlayer, broadcast TV and radio.

As usual, the BBC is broadcasting extensive coverage of the festival from Worthy Farm.

It might not be the same as putting on your wellies and churning out dance moves in a giant field in Somerset, but there’s no need for music fans at home to miss out on all the Glastonbury festival action.

After a couple of years off due to the pandemic, the world’s most famous music festival is back in person, with headliners including Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar set to grace the stage.

Music fans can access Glastonbury live coverage via the BBC Glastonbury website where you can choose which stage to watch the action from.

Viewers at home can also watch Glastonbury Festival via BBC iPlayer which can be accessed through a variety of devices, including connected TVs, set-top boxes, streamers, games consoles and platforms including YouView, Sky, Virgin Media and Freesat.

For the first time, the coverage will be shown in 4K Ultra HD quality if you have a compatible TV. Make sure you’ve selected ‘Best Quality’ in the settings menu on iPlayer.

How to watch Glastonbury Festival 2022 live on BBC TV

Olivia Rodrigo is making her debut appearance at Glastonbury this year

If you don’t want to watch online, then you’re in luck: the BBC has confirmed it will broadcast more than 35 hours of coverage across BBC One, Two, Three and Four – more than ever before. Check out the full BBC schedule here.

However, as detailed above, if you want to watch in Ultra HD, you’ll need to use the BBC iPlayer.

As a reminder, here are some of the channels and times for key performances:

FRIDAY (24th June)

7pm on BBC Three: Griff and Sigrid

8pm on BBC Four: Crowded House

8.30pm on BBC Four: Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

9pm on BBC Two: Wet Leg, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Wolf Alice and TLC

9.30pm on BBC Four: Arlo Parks and IDLES

10pm on BBC Two: Billie Eilish

10.30pm on BBC Three: Little Simz

SATURDAY (25th JUNE)

12am on BBC Three: Sam Fender and Blossoms

5pm on BBC Two: Joy Crookes, Self Esteem, and Skunk Anansie

7pm on BBC Four: Celeste

7pm on BBC One: Olivia Rodrigo

8pm on BBC Two: HAIM Leon Bridges, and The Avalanches

8pm on BBC Three: Holly Humberstone and Glass Animals

9pm on BBC Two: Noel Gallagher

9.30pm on BBC Three: AJ Tracey & Pa Salieu

10.30pm on BBC Three: Yungblud & Burna Boy

10.30pm on BBC One: Paul McCartney

11.30pm on BBC Three: Megan Thee Stallion

SUNDAY (26th JUNE)

Kendrick Lamar

12.30am on BBC Two: Jessie Ware, Jamie T, and Roisin Murphy

5pm on BBC Two: Lianne La Havas, Herbie Hancock, Declan McKenna, Nubya Garci, Fontaines DC and surprise guests

6.45pm on BBC One: Diana Ross

7pm on BBC Three: Declan McKenna & Koffee

8pm on BBC Two: Lorde, Years & Years, and Elbow

8pm on BBC Four: Herbie Hancock and Kacey Musgraves

9pm on BBC Four: Angélique Kidjo & Jarv Is…

9.30pm on BBC Two: Kendrick Lamar

10pm on BBC Four: Pet Shop Boys

How to listen to Glastonbury 2022 live on radio

The BBC is broadcasting hours of coverage so music fans can tune into Radio 1, BBC Radio 1Xtra, BBC Radio 2, 5 Live, BBC 6 Music to catch some of their favourite acts.

Stormzy will be live on 1Xtra, The Killers on BBC Radio 2 and The Cure on 6 Music. We can't wait!

Fans can listen to BBC radio on smart devices via the BBC Sounds app.