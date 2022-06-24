How to watch Glastonbury 2022 live
After a couple of years off due to the pandemic, the world’s most famous music festival is back in person, with headliners including Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar set to grace the stage.
It might not be the same as putting on your wellies and churning out dance moves in a giant field in Somerset, but there’s no need for music fans at home to miss out on all the Glastonbury festival action.
As usual, the BBC is broadcasting extensive coverage of the festival from Worthy Farm.
Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Glastonbury 2022 live on iPlayer, broadcast TV and radio.
How to watch Glastonbury 2022 live online
Music fans can access Glastonbury live coverage via the BBC Glastonbury website where you can choose which stage to watch the action from.
Viewers at home can also watch Glastonbury Festival via BBC iPlayer which can be accessed through a variety of devices, including connected TVs, set-top boxes, streamers, games consoles and platforms including YouView, Sky, Virgin Media and Freesat.
For the first time, the coverage will be shown in 4K Ultra HD quality if you have a compatible TV. Make sure you’ve selected ‘Best Quality’ in the settings menu on iPlayer.
How to watch Glastonbury Festival 2022 live on BBC TV
If you don’t want to watch online, then you’re in luck: the BBC has confirmed it will broadcast more than 35 hours of coverage across BBC One, Two, Three and Four – more than ever before. Check out the full BBC schedule here.
However, as detailed above, if you want to watch in Ultra HD, you’ll need to use the BBC iPlayer.
As a reminder, here are some of the channels and times for key performances:
FRIDAY (24th June)
7pm on BBC Three: Griff and Sigrid
8pm on BBC Four: Crowded House
8.30pm on BBC Four: Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
9pm on BBC Two: Wet Leg, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Wolf Alice and TLC
9.30pm on BBC Four: Arlo Parks and IDLES
10pm on BBC Two: Billie Eilish
10.30pm on BBC Three: Little Simz
SATURDAY (25th JUNE)
12am on BBC Three: Sam Fender and Blossoms
5pm on BBC Two: Joy Crookes, Self Esteem, and Skunk Anansie
7pm on BBC Four: Celeste
7pm on BBC One: Olivia Rodrigo
8pm on BBC Two: HAIM Leon Bridges, and The Avalanches
8pm on BBC Three: Holly Humberstone and Glass Animals
9pm on BBC Two: Noel Gallagher
9.30pm on BBC Three: AJ Tracey & Pa Salieu
10.30pm on BBC Three: Yungblud & Burna Boy
10.30pm on BBC One: Paul McCartney
11.30pm on BBC Three: Megan Thee Stallion
SUNDAY (26th JUNE)
12.30am on BBC Two: Jessie Ware, Jamie T, and Roisin Murphy
5pm on BBC Two: Lianne La Havas, Herbie Hancock, Declan McKenna, Nubya Garci, Fontaines DC and surprise guests
6.45pm on BBC One: Diana Ross
7pm on BBC Three: Declan McKenna & Koffee
8pm on BBC Two: Lorde, Years & Years, and Elbow
8pm on BBC Four: Herbie Hancock and Kacey Musgraves
9pm on BBC Four: Angélique Kidjo & Jarv Is…
9.30pm on BBC Two: Kendrick Lamar
10pm on BBC Four: Pet Shop Boys
How to listen to Glastonbury 2022 live on radio
The BBC is broadcasting hours of coverage so music fans can tune into Radio 1, BBC Radio 1Xtra, BBC Radio 2, 5 Live, BBC 6 Music to catch some of their favourite acts.
Stormzy will be live on 1Xtra, The Killers on BBC Radio 2 and The Cure on 6 Music. We can't wait!
Fans can listen to BBC radio on smart devices via the BBC Sounds app.
Glastonbury Festival 2022 takes place from 22nd to 26th June at Worthy Farm, Pilton, Somerset.
