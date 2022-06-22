Radio 1 Presenter Jack Saunders chats with Jane Garvey ahead of Glastonbury to give RT Podcast listeners the low-down on the festival.

Saunders reveals his own experience getting Glastonbury tickets – cobbling together an Excel spreadsheet with friends, trekking to the office for secure internet and being granted a heavy dose of pot-luck. As a Glastonbury veteran, he reflects on seeing Adele headlining and watching Stormzy on a tiny stage. The presenter also unpicks the magic of Glastonbury – detailing its heritage, what it stands for as an event and how it has been an important hub for counterculture and the rise of the underground.