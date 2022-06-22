The Radio Times Podcast Glastonbury Special with Jack Saunders - listen now!
Radio 1 Presenter Jack Saunders talks all things Glastonbury
Radio 1 Presenter Jack Saunders chats with Jane Garvey ahead of Glastonbury to give RT Podcast listeners the low-down on the festival.
Saunders reveals his own experience getting Glastonbury tickets – cobbling together an Excel spreadsheet with friends, trekking to the office for secure internet and being granted a heavy dose of pot-luck. As a Glastonbury veteran, he reflects on seeing Adele headlining and watching Stormzy on a tiny stage. The presenter also unpicks the magic of Glastonbury – detailing its heritage, what it stands for as an event and how it has been an important hub for counterculture and the rise of the underground.
For those attending the festival, Saunders gives his top-tips for making the most of the weekend – which include: dying your hair red, taking your own pillow and staying present in the moment. Plus, he offers his own thoughts about the latest festival-related rumour – if Harry Styles will be joining Billie Eilish on the Pyramid Stage.
What else can I expect from Episode 41?
Resident TV critic Rhianna Dhillon and Jane Garvey dissect what’s best to watch on the box this week – reviewing Netflix’s Man vs Bee, Channel 4’s Murder in the Alps and the 32nd series of Top Gear.
