Throughout the show, the Bandits witness the creation of Stonehenge, see the Trojan Horse in action, escape dinosaurs in the prehistoric ages, wreak havoc during medieval times, experience the Ice Age, ancient civilisations, the Harlem Renaissance and more.

While Waititi and Clement feature in small roles, the series stars Lisa Kudrow and young actor Kal-El Tuck. But who else features in the show and who do they all play?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Time Bandits on Apple TV+.

Time Bandits cast: Who stars in the Apple TV+ comedic fantasy series?

Below is the main line-up for Time Bandits, which is now airing on Apple TV+. Read on to find out more about the cast and characters.

Lisa Kudrow as Penelope

Kal-El Tuck as Kevin

Tadhg Murphy as Alto

Roger Jean Nsengiyumva as Widgit

Rune Temte as Bittelig

Charlyne Yi as Judy

Kiera Thompson as Saffron

James Dryden as Mr Haddock

Felicity Ward as Kevin's Mum

Francesca Mills as TBC

Imaan Hadchiti as TBC

Taika Waititi as Supreme Being

Jemaine Clement as Pure Evil

Lisa Kudrow plays Penelope

Lisa Kudrow as Penelope in Time Bandits. Apple TV+

Who is Penelope? Penelope is the leader of an eccentric crew of bandits who embark on epic adventures through time and space.

What else has Lisa Kudrow been in? Kudrow is best known for playing Phoebe in Friends, while she has also appeared in series such as Mad About You, Web Therapy, The Comeback, BoJack Horseman, Feel Good, Space Force and HouseBroken. She has also appeared in films including PS I Love You, Easy A, Bad Neighbours, The Girl on the Train, Long Shot and Booksmart.

Kal-El Tuck plays Kevin

Kal-El Tuck as Kevin in Time Bandits. Apple TV+

Who is Kevin? Kevin is an 11-year-old history buff who joins an eccentric band of travellers through time and space in order to save his parents.

What else has Kal-El Tuck been in? Tuck has previously appeared in an episode of Andy and the Band.

Tadhg Murphy plays Alto

Tadhg Murphy in Time Bandits. Apple TV+

Who is Alto? Alto is a member of the titular crew of bandits.

What else has Tadhg Murphy been in? Murphy has previously appeared in series such as Vikings, Will, Conversations with Friends, The English, Brassic and Shardlake, as well as films including How to Build a Girl, Wrath of Man and The Northman.

Roger Jean Nsengiyumva plays Widgit

Roger Jean Nsengiyumva in Time Bandits. Apple TV+

Who is Widgit? Widgit is a member of the titular crew of bandits.

What else has Roger Jean Nsengiyumva been in? Nsengiyumva has previously appeared in series such as Armchair Detectives, You Don't Know Me and Van der Valk, as well as the 2018 film Tomb Raider.

Rune Temte plays Bittelig

Lisa Kudrow as Penelope and Rune Temte as Bittelig in Time Bandits. Apple TV+

Who is Bittelig? Bittelig is a member of the titular crew of bandits.

What else has Rune Temte been in? Temte has had previous roles in series and films including Lilyhammer, Hotel Caesar, The Last Kingdom, Eddie the Eagle, Fortitude, Captain Marvel, The Machinery, A Boy Called Christmas, Reindeer Mafia and The Swarm.

Charlyne Yi plays Judy

Charlene Yi. Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Who is Judy? Judy is a member of the titular crew of bandits.

What else has Charlyne Yi been in? Yi has had roles in films including Knocked Up, Cloverfield, Semi-Pro, The Disaster Artist, Always Be My Maybe and Trolls World Tour, as well as series such as House MD, Love, Steven Universe, We Bare Bears and Summer Camp Island.

Kiera Thompson plays Saffron

Kiera Thompson (left) in Time Bandits. Apple TV+

Who is Saffron? Saffron is a member of the titular crew of bandits.

What else has Kiera Thompson been in? Thompson has previously appeared in The Salisbury Poisonings, The Emily Atack Show, Martyrs Lane and DI Ray.

James Dryden plays Mr Haddock

James Dryden. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Who is Mr Haddock? The Time Bandits are on a mission to save Kevin's parents, including his dad Mrs Haddock.

What else has James Dryden been in? Dryden has had roles in films including Mr Turner, Ready Player One, Peterloo, Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw, The Dig and Matilda: The Musical. He has also appeared in series such as Ladhood, The Long Shadow and All the Light We Cannot See.

Felicity Ward plays Mrs Haddock

Felicity Ward. Carla Speight/Getty Images

Who is Kevin's Mum? The Time Bandits are on a mission to save Kevin's parents, including his mum Mrs Haddock.

What else has Felicity Ward been in? Actor and comedian Ward has previously appeared in The Ronnie Johns Half Hour, The Inbetweeners 2, Wakefield and Late Night Mash.

Francesca Mills plays Detective Being

Francesca Mills. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Who is Detective Being? We don't yet know anything about Detective Being.

What else has Francesca Mills been in? Mills has previously appeared in Zoolander 2, Harlots, Worzel Gummidge, Pistol, Sneakerhead, The Witcher: Blood Origin and Boat Story.

Imaan Hadchiti plays TBC

Imaan Hadchiti. Zak Hussein/Getty Images

Who is TBC? We don't yet know anything about Hadchiti's character in Time Bandits.

What else has Imaan Hadchiti been in? Hadchiti is a comedian and actor who has previously appeared in Wilfred, Thor: Love and Thunder and Late Night with the Devil.

Taika Waititi plays Supreme Being

Taika Waititi as Supreme Being in Time Bandits. Apple TV+

Who is Supreme Being? Supreme Being is the creator and overseer of the universe.

What else has Taika Waititi been in? Actor, writer and director Waititi is behind films such as What We Do in the Shadows, Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Jojo Rabbit, Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love and Thunder. He is also behind series including Reservation Dogs and Our Flag Means Death, and has had roles in Green Lantern, The Suicide Squad, Free Guy, The Electrical Life of Louis Wain and Lightyear.

Jemaine Clement plays Pure Evil

Jemaine Clement in Time Bandits. Apple TV+

Who is Pure Evil? Pure Evil is a representative of all evil in the universe.

What else has Jemaine Clement been in? Clement is Waititi's frequent collaborator, who was also behind What We Do in the Shadows. He is also known for his work with Bret McKenzie as the musical comedy duo Flight of the Conchords, and for starring in Despicable Me, Men in Black 3, Moana, The Lego Batman Movie, Legion and Avatar: The Way of Water.

Time Bandits began on Apple TV+ on 24th July.

