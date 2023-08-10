The series is a Mexican production in both Spanish and English and will be made up of six parts, charting Jodie's journey as he grapples with his destiny. But when will the series be released?

Read on for everything you need to know about The Chosen One on Netflix.

The Chosen One will be released on Netflix on Wednesday 16th August, meaning there isn't long left to wait.

The series will be made up of six episodes and is a Mexican production.

What is The Chosen One about?

Tenoch Huerta in The Chosen One Carla Danieli/Netflix

The Chosen One is based on the comic book series American Jesus by Mark Millar and Peter Gross. The official synopsis for the series says: "Jodie, a twelve-year-old boy from Santa Rosalía, Baja California Sur, after surviving a freak accident, discovers that he has Jesus-like powers: He can turn water into wine, make the crippled walk and perhaps even raise the dead.

"How will he deal with his destiny and lead the world through a conflict that’s been thousands of years in the making?"

The Chosen One cast - who stars in the Netflix series?

The cast of The Chosen One Carla Danieli/Netflix

The most famous name in the cast of The Chosen One internationally is Tenoch Huerta, star of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Meanwhile the cast is led by Bobby Luhnow as Jodie, along with Dianna Agron as Sarah and Lilith Amelie Siordia Mejia as Magda.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Here's a full list of the central cast of The Chosen One on Netflix:

Bobby Luhnow as Jodie

Dianna Agron as Sarah

Lilith Amelie Siordia Mejia as Magda

Juanito Anguamea as Tuka

Jorge Javier Arballo as Hipólito

Alberto Pérez-Jácome as Wagner

Patricio Serna Meza as TBC

Carlos Bardem as Padre Cruz

Alfonso Dosal as TBC

Sofía Sisniega as TBC

Eileen Yáñez as TBC

Tenoch Huerta as Lemuel

The Chosen One trailer

You can watch the full trailer for The Chosen One right here now.

The Chosen One will be available to stream on Netflix from Wednesday 16th August 2023. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.