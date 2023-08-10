The Chosen One: Release date, cast and latest news
The new Netflix series is based on the comic series American Jesus by Mark Millar and Peter Gross.
The Chosen One is the latest production to come out of Netflix's acquisition of Millarworld and is based on the comic book series American Jesus by Mark Millar and Peter Gross.
It stars Bobby Luhnow as Jodie, a 12-year-old boy who discovers he has Jesus-like powers after he survives a freak accident.
The series is a Mexican production in both Spanish and English and will be made up of six parts, charting Jodie's journey as he grapples with his destiny. But when will the series be released?
Read on for everything you need to know about The Chosen One on Netflix.
The Chosen One release date on Netflix
The Chosen One will be released on Netflix on Wednesday 16th August, meaning there isn't long left to wait.
The series will be made up of six episodes and is a Mexican production.
What is The Chosen One about?
The Chosen One is based on the comic book series American Jesus by Mark Millar and Peter Gross. The official synopsis for the series says: "Jodie, a twelve-year-old boy from Santa Rosalía, Baja California Sur, after surviving a freak accident, discovers that he has Jesus-like powers: He can turn water into wine, make the crippled walk and perhaps even raise the dead.
"How will he deal with his destiny and lead the world through a conflict that’s been thousands of years in the making?"
The Chosen One cast - who stars in the Netflix series?
The most famous name in the cast of The Chosen One internationally is Tenoch Huerta, star of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Meanwhile the cast is led by Bobby Luhnow as Jodie, along with Dianna Agron as Sarah and Lilith Amelie Siordia Mejia as Magda.
Here's a full list of the central cast of The Chosen One on Netflix:
- Bobby Luhnow as Jodie
- Dianna Agron as Sarah
- Lilith Amelie Siordia Mejia as Magda
- Juanito Anguamea as Tuka
- Jorge Javier Arballo as Hipólito
- Alberto Pérez-Jácome as Wagner
- Patricio Serna Meza as TBC
- Carlos Bardem as Padre Cruz
- Alfonso Dosal as TBC
- Sofía Sisniega as TBC
- Eileen Yáñez as TBC
- Tenoch Huerta as Lemuel
The Chosen One trailer
You can watch the full trailer for The Chosen One right here now.
The Chosen One will be available to stream on Netflix from Wednesday 16th August 2023. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
